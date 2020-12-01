All's quiet
Has anyone else noticed that the riots, Black Lives Matter rallies and anti-racism commercials have all stopped? It’s almost as if they were election tools or something. I know the rest of you are just as shocked as I am.
Where's proof?
"Charges (of election fraud) require specific allegations and then proof," wrote yet another judge. Why don't President Donald Trump's attorneys make specific allegations and present proof? Because there are real consequences for lying in court. It's not like tweeting or stoking your fans at a rally.
Civil immunity
If you want to know why COVID-19 relief is tied up in Congress, it's because Republicans demand civil immunity for corporations so they can expose employees to COVID-19 without repercussions. Democrats, on the other hand, don't think you should have to die for your paycheck.
New president
What an odd time in our country when a man who barely campaigned for president, and who no one in the country actually wants to be our president, is about to become our president. He couldn't get a rally of more than 10 people together but Joe Biden miraculously found the votes when and where he needed them.
Trump's achievement
A recent Sound Off contributor gives all credit for the Dow Jones Industrial Average's recent record of 30,000 to Joe Biden. It was President Donald Trump who delivered the new high, which reflects falling unemployment. The more business owners make, the more people they hire. All Biden wants is to turn back everything Trump has accomplished in four years.
Costly proof
A crack legal team trying to undermine the election just spent $3 million for a recount in Wisconsin that added 87 votes to President-elect Joe Biden’s lead. That cost President Donald Trump's campaign about $35,000 per additional Biden vote. But anyone who contributed to Trump's "Recount Fund" or “Election Defense Fund” deserves our thanks because they paid for a recount that just added more proof that the system works and the election was fair.
Big feasts
We were advised to share Thanksgiving with only members of our immediate household to prevent spread of the coronavirus. Yet, I know people who hosted large gatherings of family and friends outside of their households. Obviously they don’t care how serious this virus is.
Best music
Many thanks to the letter writer in the Sunday Eagle-Tribune. The “old standards” music is simply the best.
Close watch
The reporter who criticized Methuen City Councilors Steve Saba and Jessica Finocchiaro, referring to them as "grinches," for critiquing Mayor Neil Perry's spending from the holiday budget should mind his own affairs unless he himself is helping the city to pay for its holiday spending. They are doing their jobs right. The other councilors, not so much.
Grim reality
If your pet is "lost" for more than two months, it's not really lost. Let's be realistic. Please take down the signs from the telephone poles.
No decoration
Are you kidding? Methuen is going to spend $68,000 for holiday decorations. Disposable funds should be put toward more COVID-19 testing because we are still in the red after many weeks. Kudos to the councilors who said no.
Holiday cheer
I love all the Christmas lights and decorations I’ve seen throughout the Merrimack Valley. We all could use a little Christmas spirit -- especially with the next liberal administration about to take office, with its cancel culture. Maybe people are getting worried.
Vast conspiracy
Who else "rigged" the election by being one of the record 80 million people voting for Joe Biden?