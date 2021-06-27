Service dog
The elaborate display and tribute for the Braintree police dog was a bit over the top. I’ve been an animal lover all my life. This was too much.
Final assembly
Congratulations to the Comprehensive Grammar School eighth graders and the staff. The final assembly was a truly memorable event for the students and families. The staff did a wonderful job of making it all happen.
Village congestion
Why is it that Tuscan Village has no signs on the road to let you know where each store is located? It forces you to just drive all over the place, wasting gas to find what you're looking for. It’s a haven for congested roadways.
Eye opener
I just heard about the truck accident in Rocks Village in Haverhill. These trucks continue to drive on roads obviously not big enough for them, and finally there are consequences. Several streets in the general area are clearly marked, “No trucks over 2 1/2 tons,” yet they travel them daily. When stopped by local residents, the drivers ignore the residents, flip them off, cuss at them or feign ignorance. Many of us have called the city, and nothing gets done. Several of the streets are deteriorating, and no one cares. Maybe this accident will open some eyes.
Slush fund
In last Wednesday’s Eagle-Tribune, your statehouse reporter wrote that, “Gov. Charlie Baker plans to use pandemic relief money to improve water quality along (Massachusetts) rivers,” and “argues he doesn’t need legislative approval to spend the relief money.” Right there, Baker concedes what we’ve all known: The COVID-19 bill wasn’t a real relief bill, it was a left-wing slush fund, and that money will be spread around the country to mop up after years of massive blue state budgetary mismanagement.
Wealth transfer
Democrats will celebrate any infrastructure deal that they can jam through Congress, but like all the billions of dollars in infrastructure spending that flows into state and federal coffers, it will be siphoned away for green energy scams and the leaders of left-wing organizations. It’s just more transfer of wealth from the working class to the ruling class, and higher taxes for us.
Not a city street
After calling the city of Methuen about the possibility of repaving my street, which was created as part of an approved subdivision and had fallen into disrepair after 40 years, I was told it had not been accepted by the city, nor have many other streets in Methuen. That means it cannot legally be repaired or replaced. The city is aware of the problem, and there currently is no recourse for residents to resolve the issue. Check with the city, you also may be unpleasantly surprised.
No news
How interesting that we haven’t heard anything recently about the former Methuen police chief or the newly appointed one. Maybe no news is good news.
Spoils of office
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is selling her $41 million Lake Tahoe estate. In other news, Feinstein, who has held elected office for more than five decades, and who has served in the U.S. Senate for nearly 30 years, has a $41 million Lake Tahoe estate — just like us taxpayers.
Moving on
Despite the city of Methuen "moving forward,” there seems to be a small group of insiders who wish to forget the $4 million deficit in the School Department. What happened to accountability? Let me guess, there is nothing to see here.