Deals he made
In the past weeks we've seen comparisons to former President Jimmy Carter, the ‘60s and ‘70s, former President Gerald Ford and the fall of Saigon. But, really, we are seeing an unprecedented level of incompetence from a president more beholden to the backroom deals he made to secure the Democratic nomination than good governance.
Not watching
Maybe if our intelligence community wasn’t so busy helping Democrats to persecute conservatives, up to and including the president, they might not have missed so much information about the Taliban's troop strength and capabilities. How about doing your actual jobs instead of being House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's secret police?
Senators’ encore
A $3.5 trillion boondoggle expansion of federal government passed the U.S. Senate on a tie-breaker vote by the vice president and thus was jammed forward. A few "moderate" Democrats rumble about their concerns, but we've seen this act before. It's like a rock band before the encore, waiting for enough applause to return. Moderate Democrats are waiting for carve-outs from the hyper-inflationary bill to go to their states. Either way, the band comes back out, the bill becomes law, and our grandkids will pay for it.
Abrupt departure
Our international partners in Afghanistan were caught totally off-guard by the inept and abrupt pull-out (nobody is arguing the "should,” everyone is critical of the incompetent "how”.) They now join Canada, private sector labor unions in America, and 70 million Americans in realizing, "Wow, we were totally snowed by this guy." If an election were held today, President Joe Biden would struggle to get Walter Mondale numbers.
Intelligence failure
The immediate takeover of most of Afghanistan by the Taliban was described as “an intelligence failure.” That’s the new euphemism for government stupidity. Border crisis? Intelligence failure. Increasing crime? Intelligence failure. Inflation resulting from free money? Intelligence failure. Maybe schools will start using this on report cards.
People believe
Let’s get people to believe wealth should not be celebrated. Let’s get people to believe the economy is strong even as prices continue to rise. Let’s get people to believe the Afghan people do not wish to leave their country, as thousands struggle to board a plane out of Kabul. Let’s get people to believe there’s no problem at the borders when all these migrants are showing up, many of whom will become the taxpayers’ burden. Let’s get people this government is better for you. And you do.
Crumbling country
I cannot believe some of the opinions expressed here. President Joe Biden has sunk this country in a matter of months, with open borders and now the debacle he’s created in Afghanistan.
Better choice
In response to the recent comment “GOP strategy,” I am elderly, a veteran and certainly not well off. I, along with many of my friends, voted for President Donald Trump because we thought he was the better choice. We served to allow everyone to vote if they choose to, and we don’t need someone to coddle us.
Go to work
A recent front page story talked about advocates scrambling to advise jobless workers how to stay afloat when the federal gravy train ends. How about they go apply for one of the thousands of available jobs?
Taking questions
President Joe Biden showed up late for a press conference after being missing in action for a full week as Afghanistan disintegrated into chaos. He spoke for 20 minutes then left, taking no questions. It was a stark contrast to President Donald Trump, who would make himself directly available to the press for the better part of an hour on a regular basis, as he came and went from the White House.