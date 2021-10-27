Hang up the phones
Why are there so many drivers riding around Haverhill using their phones — either texting or talking — when it is against the law and the first ticket is $100?
Everywhere you travel all over Haverhill you are dodging drivers who are paying absolutely no attention to the road and others. You could stand on the street corners and pick out the violators. Why is my life at risk?
Enough with the flying
President Biden said he hasn’t the time to see what is happening at the border. It is more important to board Air Force One with all the comforts of a galley to cook in, a doctor if needed, aids, agents, a full crew and so much more, to travel to the sites of disaster zones.
We can see these disasters on TV. Governors and mayors in these areas can provide the president all the information he needs. Why fly and spend all this taxpayer money for viewing what can be seen from a recliner?
So far, every choice Biden has made is questionable.
Here’s how it works
In response to “That’s not how it works”: It’s pretty simple really. If you can’t or won’t identify yourself as a legal citizen of the United States, you can’t or should not be allowed to vote, and only once! That’s not fascism at all. Remember, “one vote, one citizen.”
And please. Everyone has some sort of identification — rich or poor. You won’t survive for very long in current society without one.
It’s not just Haverhill
I agree with the writer about the quality of life in Haverhill. But it is not just Haverhill. It’s the country.
Time to move to conservative leadership everywhere in our blessed country. Trump may have been loud, but he unfortunately was right.
Let’s talk this out
The GOP’s outrage over critical race theory is bogus — just a dog-whistle to arouse their base. CRT is only pointing out the obvious, which many would rather sweep under the rug than acknowledge and actually deal with.
Wouldn’t it be better to constructively engage with it?
Whose side are you on?
I was shocked to hear Haverhill mayor candidate Colin LePage support a failed developer who is suing the city. Now I know whose side he is on and it isn’t my side!
Just as predicted
Those of us who said the Jan. 6 Select Committee would be used as a political bludgeon against Nancy Pelosi’s enemy list have been completely vindicated. That is exactly what it has turned into.
As soon as Queen Nancy threw Republicans off the committee for no reason but her politics, we knew what was at play.
My candidates will deal with it
I will only be voting for people in Haverhill who want to improve the quality of life. There are too many loud mufflers, loud radios, and people parking all over and blocking the sidewalks and walkways.
Haverhill has turned into the wild wild west and people cannot afford it anymore.