Farmers' welfare
The Trump administration says it can save $5 billion over a number of years by kicking people off the food stamp program. It could save more than three times that amount in one year by eliminating the $18 billion in welfare payments to Midwest farmers affected by the China tariffs. They voted for President Trump and the members of Congress who support his trade war. It’s time they either find another market for their soy beans and pork, or start growing food Americans and other countries want.
Democrats’ script
U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan reportedly spent $300,000 of her family money to win a job that pays significantly less than that. Since then she’s done nothing for the people of the Merrimack Valley. Instead of being heard on such issues as the out-of-control drug problem, cost of prescriptions, improving health care and controlling immigration, she supports everything House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells her to, including open borders and backing Rep. Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler on the phony impeachment. Somebody should tell her we are not California Democrats, and someone should run against her. She may be getting her money’s worth, but we are not.
Snowblower
Every time the snow piles up, my neighbor in Andover takes out his snow blower, digs out his cars, and clears off the sidewalk in front of his house. Then he clears out his neighbors’ driveways and sidewalks. When the school bus stop on our block was adjacent to his house, he made sure that stayed clear too. He’s been doing this for years, in pretty much every storm. He's either a man who loves his neighbors or loves his snowblower. Either way, the world could use more like him.
What’s done
A recent writer asked for a list of President Trump’s accomplishments. He’s created 4 million jobs, ratcheted unemployment to its lowest in history, spurred over 4% worth of economic growth, overseen the highest median income ever recorded as well as the lowest unemployment rates for minorities and women, seen more people come off food stamps, given tax cuts to those who pay taxes, eliminated over-regulation, overseen the FDA approval of more generic drugs than ever before, steered funding to counter the opioid epidemic, strengthened Veterans Affairs for our veterans, encouraged energy independence, added two great new Supreme Court justices and began building the wall. It’s quite a list.
Confused council
The Haverhill City Council voted 4-1 to approve use of two city owned parking spaces on Phoenix Row, but five votes were required. At Tuesday’s meeting, they thought they had approved the spaces. Now, they find out they didn't. Really? After many councilors have served 15 to 19 years in office, they’re still apparently confused on how voting works. The incompetent counting and decision making continues. When will get intelligent people into those offices?
Accomplished
A contributor says the only thing President Trump has done was lower taxes. What about ending our reliance on foreign oil for the first time in 75 years, thus giving us low gas prices? Or passing the "First Step Act,” a criminal justice reform that refines sentencing laws and harsh penalties for our prisoners? Or a wildlife conservation bill that adds 1.3 million acres of new wilderness and protects land and water conservation? Or the sanctions he imposed on on Venezuela and Russia? Or a bill overhauling government travel policy?
New channel
What does the contributor who claims that Democrats keep investigating and find nothing say about Michael Cohen, Paul Manafort and President Trump’s other jailed cronies? Do Cohen, Manifort and the rest think the Democrats found nothing? It’s time to change the channel. There's more to the news than Fox propaganda.