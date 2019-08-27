Threatened
The days of protesting peacefully are gone in America. I stood with some friends holding signs against President Trump's trade war. We got lots of support, but lots of scary violent types were swearing at us and giving us the finger. One guy aimed his car with a Trump bumper sticker at us. You take your life in your hands against Trump’s violent supporters.
Moulton’s angle
Your assessment of U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton's ill conceived presidential bid in Tuesday’s editorial was spot-on. During the entire duration of his present term, Moulton has expended all his efforts on an ego driven, hopeless crusade for the White House, all the while pocketing his taxpayer derived congressional salary with no qualms. As to your hope that he will be content to return to his elected duties, don't count on it. In the event of a Democratic takeover of the White House, he will be desperately angling for a cabinet-level position, at least. And in the event Sen. Elizabeth Warren wins the presidency, can anyone say "Moulton for U.S. Senate?"
Many conflicts
I agree with the recent post stating how Jennifer Kannan’s “experience” has been disappointing and negative. With all of the conflicts of interest she has in local government, she should not be in her current position on the City Council and definitely should not be running the city of Methuen as mayor.
Proper warning
I received a call from a Lawrence phone number that was a recording warning Methuen residents about an animal death from Eastern Equine Encephalitis, mosquito spraying in the city, and needed precautions. It was a Lawrence number with no caller ID. I usually don’t answer calls from numbers I don’t know in this day of nuisance calls, and I’m sure many folks are the same. Methuen should use a number with a local prefix to issue such warnings. And they shouldn’t come at 10 in the evening, as this one did. Residents deserve to be properly notified of possible dangerous situations.
Future boss
Caitlin Boston — parents should remember that name. Boston posted a viral YouTube video of herself dancing, with subtitles describing how she took her "worthless degrees" and worked hard over 10 years to pay off $222,817.26 (after interest) in student loan debt. I say remember her name because if you are the parent of children currently attending Sen. Bernie Sanders’ and Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s rallies, begging taxpayers to pay off their debt, they’ll likely end up working for Boston or a similarly industrious American.
Not a winner
So, I guess Rep. Seth Moulton’s whole "I hate Donald Trump and you can't criticize me because I'm a combat veteran" presidential campaign strategy wasn't the winner he thought it was.
Great writers
I've read and enjoyed The Eagle-Tribune’s sports writers for 40 years, and I salute the late greats Joe Murphy and Russ Conway. Looks like the tradition will continue with Mac Cerullo. (Oh, alright, Billy Burt, you're OK too, I guess.)
Encroachment
Gun owners, beware. Proposed gun control laws in Massachusetts are extremely dangerous to the Second Amendment. Proposed laws include but aren't limited to in-home yearly inspections of firearms by police; banning all standard magazines; all guns for sale must be photographed and inventoried by the state crime lab; and mandatory liability insurance. Gun owners aren't criminals and shouldn't be treated as such. Call your Legislature and spread the word to stop this encroachment on your freedom.