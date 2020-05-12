Between extremes
COVID-19 didn't create the gulf between the ideological poles of American politics, nor widen them, but it has highlighted them. Those on the far left think, despite evidence to the contrary, that a central, federal government can fix all problems and that commerce only exists to fuel government through taxable revenues. Those on the far right feel, despite the presence of equal evidence, that no government is necessary while financial markets will regulate themselves and lead to optimal outcomes for all. As with almost all things, truth lies somewhere between the extremes. A well regulated free market, and a properly restrained government beholden to state's rights, creates, preserves and defends American prosperity and security.
Needed change
I have a large amount of soda cans to cash in, however the redemption center is closed. I have quite a lot of coins to cash in at the bank, but the lobby is closed and the drive-up doesn’t accept coins. I was going to use that money toward groceries but I can’t. I’m a senior citizen on a fixed income, so I have to go without much needed food.
Lawlessness
Let me get this straight: Under President Barack Obama, the Justice Department, which runs the FBI, was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court for extraconstitutional overreach more times than under any other president in history. Also under Obama, FBI Director James Comey broomed the Hillary Clinton email investigation then began what became a multi-year distraction of a collusion investigation based upon her campaign’s research of her opponent, President Donald Trump. Then the FBI entrapped incoming National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Then, when the case against Flynn was vacated in light of declassified evidence, Obama says that development was the lawless part? Democrats really are unbelievable.
Not heroes
Why are governors of the states with the highest number of coronavirus deaths deemed heroes in the media’s eyes? These blue state governors have blood on their hands. Maybe the draconian measures of these states did not work after all. President Trump should investigate them.
Un-fairway
Isn’t Gov. Charlie Baker breaking the Americans with Disabilities Act by not allowing those with disabilities to use electric golf carts? I am a 72-year-old avid golfer who has knee issues that don’t allow me to walk while golfing. Seems totally unfair.
For the record
Here’s Google’s response to a recent Sound Off submission about a hoax. During a Feb. 28 campaign rally in South Carolina, President Donald Trump likened the Democrats' criticism of his administration's response to the new coronavirus outbreak to their efforts to impeach him, saying "this is their new hoax." He did not say the virus was a hoax.
Moving to reopen
It's times like these when we thank God for capitalism. As capitalists defy orders and try to get back to work, Democrats use the government to keep the national economy closed and citizens in bread lines. The latest incident showing this division was Elon Musk defying California leaders to open his Tesla plant. When threatened with prosecution for letting workers come back to their livelihoods, he threatened to move his plant out of state. We’re seeing it across the country and the pattern is the same: Companies and workers leave financially upside-down states whose leaders demand handouts and longer shutdowns, and move into states that are opening and letting the economy get back to work.
Golf priorities
I’ll bet so many people are just over the moon with joy that golf courses are open. Consider the economic status of those enjoying this luxury versus those who are falling deeper and deeper into debt every day. This is a sad commentary on our priorities.
Off topic
President Donald Trump has no credentials for governing. He constantly pulls unprovable facts out of the air. News conferences about COVID-19 drift to how his wall on the Mexican border is coming along. The American public wants reassurance, not reassurance about a wall that Mexico is not paying for.