Renewed vows
My country has lost its identity, partly from citizens taking for granted inalienable rights and partly from an influx of those not in full acceptance of their role in the marriage. Perhaps it’s time to re-exchange vows where non-supporters can either remain silent or find a supportive government elsewhere.
No convention
COVID-19 makes it too dangerous to hold the big, crowded Republican convention, but by golly we're going to put all the nation’s kids back into those darn classrooms. What could go wrong?
Silent masks
People who think masks should be worn everywhere should wear them everywhere, and preferably they should wear soundproof ones so the rest of us don't need to hear the uninformed opinions coming out of their mouths masquerading as science. Wear oven mitts to protect your hands from cooties too, and to protect the rest of us from your keyboards.
Different men
What a difference we have in two men — Rep. John Lewis, who was willing to give his life for the fight for civil rights, and President Donald Trump, who when faced with the economy or American lives chooses to sacrifice thousands of lives.
Reopening schools
I would like to offer a couple of suggestions for a full opening of the schools: 1) Year-round classes with breaks; and 2) Section off and use gyms and cafeterias.
Quick results
With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, there have been a great number of reports of long waits for test results. Yet, major sports organizations test their athletes daily and get immediate results. The sports leagues of overpaid, over-adored, big ego players and owners continue to have everything handed to them. Theirs is the last group deserving of quick results.
Violating rights
Last week, in response to President Donald Trump sending agents to Portland to attack and "arrest" protesters, the Oregon attorney general sued for an injunction to stop them. A U.S. District Court judge ruled the state lacked standing and presented insufficient evidence of illegal activity. When added to the ignored demands by the mayor and governor for the agents to leave, it gave Trump impunity to violate the very constitutional rights people have been protesting to protect. And we took another step toward a police state.
Stirring unrest
You may think you are watching "protests" or even riots on your TV screen, with Democratic leaders in these cities openly encouraging them. You are not. You are witnessing a desperate gambit for what amounts to a soft coup. Impeachment didn't work, entrapping aides didn’t work, illegally slandering Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh didn't work. Now it’s come to whipping cities into rioting during a pandemic. The real takeaway should be: "If a group of people this desperate and ruthless about getting all power in America ever got it, what would they do with it?"
Good wishes
Why would President Donald Trump say such nice things about Ghislaine Maxwell and "wish her well"? It sort of reminds one of the way he spoke about Roger Stone.
Library staff
I just want to give a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Groveland Library for all they do to ensure their loyal patrons still have books to read. All they do is very much appreciated. God bless them.
Political payback
Methuen’s director of strategic initiatives sounds like a job title created for someone who does nothing on behalf of taxpayers. Is that just another way to pay back someone who supported the mayor’s campaign? The mayor’s office shouldn’t be a welfare office for unemployed campaign supporters.
Drug costs
I went to pick up a prescription that last time cost $24. Today it cost $84. Drug companies are killing senior citizens with outrageous prices. I didn’t pick it up because I couldn’t afford it. So, unfortunately, I go without my medication.
Speaking of defunding
People who get mad at the phrase "defund the police" should have something to say about President Donald Trump's threat to "defund the schools" if they decide not to risk the health of children and their families.
Political games
The opening game of Major League Baseball felt like a Stalin-era affair with the hard left's Marxist politics permeating the evening and showing that corporate America is now coopted. For the first time in my life, I am not hopeful for the long-term prospects of my country.