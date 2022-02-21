Bah, humbug
If I’m not mistaken it’s the middle of February and Christmas is in December. Why haven’t people taken down their Christmas lights? Even if they can’t get at them in the cold weather, please stop turning them on every night.
Ticktock...
It’s time to bring back the Pony Express. This week I received a notice from the IRS dated Dec. 20, 2021, postmarked Dec. 21, 2021, and received in Bradford on Feb. 19, 2022. Thank goodness it was not about a penalty for the two months it took to notify me.
Vocabulary lesson
FYI Sound Off writer: Imminent does not mean immediate. It means likely to occur at any moment; impending.
Licenses will be helpful
There are many positives to allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain a drivers license. First, these people supply application information just like anyone else. These licenses will allow for proper driving training, accountability on the roads, law enforcement identification and increased revenue from license fees and insurance.
List the accomplishments
You liberals are unbelievable. You just can’t let Trump go. Do me a favor – take some time and write down all of Trump’s accomplishments in his presidency, and do it on an unbiased website. Then compare it to Biden’s record.
A name for mail woes
On Feb. 15 I received a Christmas card sent from Methuen to Methuen on Dec. 22. I attribute this to Postmaster Lewis DeJoy, hand-picked by Trump to sabotage the Postal Service — initially in order to slow mail-in ballots in the 2020 election. He has succeeded handsomely by dismantling high-speed sorting machines and limiting letter carrier overtime.
Racism exposed
As soon as President Biden announced he planned to nominate a Black woman for the Supreme Court, Republicans complained that he should pick the “most qualified” person. Combined with Sen. Mitch McConnell’s slip that African-Americans vote in the same proportion as Americans, it exposes the inherent racism at the party’s core.
Out-of-state plates
Why do the two condominium and apartment complexes on West Lowell Avenue in Haverhill have so many out-of-state license plates in the parking lots? Why are we paying higher insurance rates, excise taxes and income taxes when they are not?
Police the parking
Do we have any type of parking policing in Haverhill? You can park anywhere any time and nothing happens. No placards or plates parked in handicap spots. Cars lined up in front of Harbor Place parked right under no-parking signs blocking traffic. Cars parked on crosswalks on Merrimack Street and Washington Street. What does it take for an officer to ticket a car?