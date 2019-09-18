Professionalism
I thought it was an interesting contrast on the front page of The Eagle-Tribune on Wednesday. In his photo, Neil Perry was dressed in a business suit, while the photo of Jennifer Kannan and her husband showed them dressed like they were at a backyard cookout. Does that tell us the level of professionalism we will get from each candidate?
Coming and going
We’re three weeks into the school year, and my son at Pentucket Lake Elementary School in Haverhill has had three teachers. Each didn’t last. The gang of four can do their spin dance, but ask the children. They see what the mayor can’t. More than 80 teachers and administrators leaving is not a fictitious number, as some would like you to believe. Mayor James Fiorentini should wake up. The schools have major issues that he’s not facing, and many parents are well aware of how our children are being short changed.
Scapegoating
The virulence with which President Trump’s supporters write reflects the hatred of certain regimes toward minorities. They scapegoat immigrants, certain religious groups or those with different cultural beliefs. We should expect violence, lying, scapegoating and mass shootings to continue. Trump has the support of those who feel disenfranchised and blame their condition in life on everyone else but themselves.
Without evidence
Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is making a fool of herself and exposing her lack of character and integrity. Motivated by hatred for President Trump and a morbid obsession with abortion, she is introducing a resolution for impeachment against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Shamelessly she ignores the fact that the latest accusation is uncorroborated and without evidence. She says "I believe" the accusers; that’s her evidence. What an appalling disregard for truth, fairness and justice.
Meal debt
Once again Methuen makes front-page news. I thought the $430,000 police captains were bad. Six days into the school year and Methuen is leading the state with $2,333 in “negative meal debt.” I’ll bet the families of these students are driving brand-new SUVs. The taxpayers of Methuen continue to get fleeced. Vote them out!
Straw poll
The Eagle-Tribune has not published results of the straw poll taken at the annual pancake breakfast held at the Senior Center, as they do every year. Methuen residents have the right to know this information. Mayoral candidate Jennifer Kannan won the vote, 95 to 81. Neil Perry came in second with 81 votes. Congratulations to Kannan!
Congratulations
The city of Methuen has spoken in Tuesday’s preliminary election and shown support for mayoral candidate Neil Perry. It was nice to see Dan Shibilia arrive to congratulate Neil and show his support after the win. It takes a businessman to run a city. One more to go.
Whoppers
Watching Joe Biden on the stump this year, I can't help but think of Jussie Smollett. Biden isn't just telling a few yarns, he's shamelessly throwing whoppers out there, daring the media to call him on them.
Not my pastor
Oh, look, it’s another Sound Off note whining that "Christians" are hypocrites for supporting President Trump. Well, I voted for Donald Trump for my president, not my pastor. Second, in a contest between him and the crooked, lying, morally leprous abortion cheerleader Hillary Clinton, Trump is practically the second coming of Mother Theresa.