COVID warning, with no action
Gov. Sununu predicted a fall Covid surge? Apparently he, and his Republican enablers, didn’t think it was serious enough to call for mask mandates though. What poor leadership.
I worry for our unvaccinated children who will get sick and may suffer future long term effects from Republican and parental negligence.
Change in demeanor
Nancy Pelosi and the Biden blowout spending agenda must really be in trouble as speaker Pelosi was cordial to the press and conciliatory in her tone, asking for support instead of her usual defiant “like it or lump it, this is what we are doing!” tone.
Guess she doesn’t have the votes as no Americans support this plan and her members are all entering an election year.
Stay home, Biden
As the economy continues to spiral downward with growth shrinking, inflation exploding, supply chains stuck, and vaccine mandates looming, President Biden is jetting off to Scotland to recklessly commit the U.S. to green energy policies that will stifle our energy sector while making us dependent on Russian and Saudi oil.
What were they thinking?
Better to believe there was widespread fraud in the last election than to think we have that many stupid voters
Stand your ground
God bless the progressive wing of the Democrats. They are right to stick to their guns, to refuse to cave on their principles to allow the Congress to vote on the two infrastructure bills before them.
We are all rooting for these principled Democrats and hope they have the resolve to hold firm until at least next November!
Show some compassion
This month we marked World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10, a stark reminder of all of our fellow citizens that are plagued with mental health issues in America.
Some of these are temporarily afflicted, suffering from deep remorse and regret over poor life choices made, a condition that saw a massive and sudden spike in 2021.
Now more than ever it is important to be kind and compassionate toward these millions of Americans, living in anguish today, knowing they voted for Joe Biden.