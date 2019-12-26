Advocates
The president sent a historic letter to the speaker of the House of Representatives, yet not a word of it appeared in The Eagle-Tribune. Instead I see 30 fools advocating for impeachment as the lead story. They don’t know the first thing about impeachment nor the Constitution.
Internal problems
The Sound Off contributor who complains about handicapped parking does not realize that there are internal problems that people have resulting in them being handicapped. For instance, I have severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and severe chronic bronchitis. I’ve had triple bypass heart surgery, with my most recent heart attack on April 1, when I had a stent inserted. But I don’t use a cane to help me walk.
Wasn’t broke
There was never a problem with Bradford traffic until the state came in and installed all of those lights on Route 125. Now, you want the state to come in and assess what they did and fix it? Sounds like more taxpayer money down the drain.
Overshadowed
Haverhill wants to keep biggering and biggering. Hasn’t anyone ever read “The Lorax?” It doesn't end well. All of those nasty, eight-story buildings downtown will completely overshadow the opposite side of the street — you know, where the restaurants put in little al fresco dining corrals so people can eat outside in the sunshine. One side of the street is now undoing the other side. Does anyone have XM radio? I lose all my stations because of Harbor Place’s shadow. More buildings will block even more signals.
Moral judgment
How many times do I have to say this? Donald Trump is my president, not my pastor. I support him in spite of his sins because he loves America and wants her to succeed. If all of the leftist, never-Trumpers really feel the need to lecture someone about "immorality," go ask the nearest Democrat about the morality of murdering babies under any circumstance right up until the moment of birth.
Can’t beat him
The contributor of “Christian voice” must be kidding. Because President Trump uses foul language and cheated on his wife is the reason he's bad? Has the writer ever listened to Hillary Clinton’s foul mouth? I suppose this person believes President Bill Clinton never cheated on his wife, either. Also how is it Trump’s fault that most people are working for minimum wage? If anyone working for minimum wage doesn’t advance to a better paying job, it's not Trump’s fault. It’s up to them to educate themselves. Trump will be president for another term. The Democrats want him impeached and removed, but they can’t beat him.
Pick Pelosi
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would make a great president, as she actually knows the law and the Constitution without having to have it explained with pictures and short words. Also, she’s a true patriot.
Tag football
I got a good belly laugh when I saw The Eagle-Tribune print, on its its front page no less, story about a whopping 30 protesters freezing their rear ends off while carrying “Impeach Trump” signs. Wow, 30 protesters? Enough for a good tag football game.
Religious support
Congratulations to the Sound Off contributor who called out so-called Christians who support President Trump. I find most of these evangelicals rather low-level thinkers. They had a family man in President Obama. I agree that it’s beyond reprehensible that any religious person can support Trump. They disgust me more than Trump himself.