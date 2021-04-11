United victims
A recent letter writer could not have been more spot-on in pointing out how President Joe Biden and elected Democrats are perpetrating the most widespread fraud in the history of our country. If you're still a Biden supporter, you likely perceive some personal benefit from the graft and are thus an accomplice. If you are in the growing majority who oppose the hyper-inflationary binge spending, unconstitutional electoral power grabs and gun grabs, you are among its millions of victims. So, technically Biden has united us.
Cleaning up
Why is it that every bridge, median, overpass and exit in Haverhill is marred by weeds, rusty railings, sand and litter? We are going backward. Why aren't our streets being swept by our little used street sweepers? Businesses should ask employees to police their grounds to help clean up the litter. Sweep sidewalks into the gutters, so that if the sweeper goes by, it can clean it up. It only takes 10 to 15 minutes each day.
Right to work
Right-to-work is defined as a law that guarantees no one can be made to join, or not join, a union, or be compelled to pay union dues. Who are these people running ads saying right-to-work or any other protection is not right for New Hampshire, and when will they be returning to any one of the other states in New England that do not love liberty as we do?
Sour notes
When is the city of Lawrence going to buckle down and start patrolling to put a stop to these cars and homes blasting loud music that carries throughout the neighborhood? They should act instead of waiting for complaints. Everyone has their own music, if they care to listen to it, but I for one don't want to listen to music coming up my street or from homes around the area. The city needs to do something, though I'm sure it isn't the only community with this ongoing problem.
Poor planning
The contributor of "Vaccine logjam" about their experience at the Rockingham Mall didn’t mention that in the two hours of crawling through the corded aisles, there wasn’t any ventilation or air conditioning. Nor was there any drinking water available, or enough chairs for the elderly to rest. New Hampshire really didn’t handle this event well. There were hundreds of people there. The state should have kept the Londonderry site available, along with the Rockingham site to handle the crowd.
Benefits delayed
When will lawmakers of the Merrimack Valley get involved with all the hold-ups for people who are unemployed and trying to collect their benefits? People have been waiting close to 10 weeks for benefits because of what's being called a computer glitch. They say a manual turn must be made, but no one is making it. People need to get paid in order to pay their bills.
Wasting dollars
I’m glad some taxpayers think Mayor Neil Perry is doing a good job in Methuen. If I would have guessed, it seems he has picked up where his predecessors left off. I swear he picks out of a hat to decide what he can waste taxpayer money on. The latest is $45,000 for a three-month police chief -- unbelievable.
Democrats' mirage
Understand a few things about the 916,000 new jobs reported in March: 1) They are fueled by the vaccine that President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed made possible by rolling back Obama-era regulations and unleashing pent-up economic activity; 2) Many "new" workers are women able to return to the workforce because teacher’s unions are finally being dragged kicking and screaming back into classrooms; and 3) The lockdown states -- Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, California, Hawaii and Connecticut -- still have some of the highest unemployment rates in the nation. Any recovery under President Joe Biden is just another Democrat mirage.
Electoral vote
People who complain about "the popular vote" clearly don't have many ink stains on their fingers. Winning the popular vote in American presidential elections is like a football team racking up the most yards but scoring fewer points. The Electoral College is an integral part of our U.S. Constitution to protect states' rights, namely to protect smaller states from being railroaded by larger ones. Without it, there would have been no ratification, there would be no country.