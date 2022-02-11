Getting things done
To people who say Maggie Hassan and Ann Kuster don’t do anything in Washington, I would disagree. See the new report, inflation rose by 7.5%. That is very much a result of the massive government spending pushed by Kuster, Pelosi, Biden and Hassan. That’s something.
Hard to believe
It’s pretty hard to believe that an adult who presumably has, at least, a high school diploma could write in and equate a vaccine mandate of any kind as a first step to the possibility of mandating a lobotomy. I just shake my head in awe.
Where’s my mail?
What is going on with mail delivery in south Lawrence? I live on Brookfield Street and have not gotten a lot of mail. I have the informed delivery app and it shows I’m supposed to have mail. But I haven’t received it. I think it’s time for new mail carriers.
Scientific logic
To “Not so absurd”: Support for equating forced lobotomy to vaccine mandates is beyond ridiculous. Science does tell us that those who are unvaccinated are more likely to get COVID, be hospitalized from COVID and die from COVID. If this isn’t perpetuating the pandemic, please tell us what is.
Who’s at fault?
Some facts about the unvaccinated who indeed are perpetuating the COVID-19 pandemic: The vast majority of hospitalizations and nearly all deaths are among unvaccinated people. Preventable hospitalizations among the unvaccinated in the past six months has cost over $13 billion. The health care system is strained to its limit. This is hardly Biden’s fault.
Training idea
At the very least firefighter Sheehy of the Methuen Fire Department needs to have gender-equality training. I don’t refer to him as chief, because a chief leads by the power of example.
Credit where due
It doesn’t seem possible, but once more the Republican party, through its national committee, makes itself look corrupt. Instead of “censuring” and trying to intimidate Liz Cheney and Adam Kinsinger they ought to praise them for upholding their oath and doing their job on behalf of all Americans.