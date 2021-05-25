Tired of lies
Nearly 82 million people voted for President Joe Biden, many of them Republicans, because they were tired of the racism, rhetoric and lies. Former President Donald Trump is still telling the "big lie," and people continue to worship him. He encouraged the insurrectionists who attacked the U.S. Capitol.
Quit now
Your editorial asks, what was the Timberlane Regional School Board supposed to do? The answer is, board members should resign. This is a democracy. When parent voters show up to express opinions but the board doesn't know how to conduct a meeting without arresting parents, the board should resign.
Alcohol take-out
Sen. Diana DiZoglio is actually pushing for something good -- keeping alcohol take-out in place. Other commonsense states are keeping it permanently.
Dangerous views
What's up with the Republican Party? There seems to be a serious case of foot-in-mouth disease. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's ignorance would be laughable were it not so dangerous.
Good turn
While recently shopping at Walmart in Seabrook, I mistakenly left a package of prescription medications behind in a shopping bag in the self-checkout. It wasn’t until late in the afternoon that I realized what happened. I am writing to thank the good Samaritan who returned the bag to the pharmacy and for the excellent customer service provided by the pharmacy department in locating the prescription and contacting me.
Another way
Your editorial on the Timberlane Regional School Board was incorrect. The board did not have to move the meeting online but could have easily requested the large police presence to not allow anyone to enter without a mask. Moving the meeting online only enraged the citizens and squashed any valuable discussion on the issue. Good leadership would have seen that, but instead the board's leadership revealed it is not interested in the public's wishes.
Masked and maskless
The contrast while watching NHL playoffs this past weekend was stark. In Tampa, Miami and Nashville, teams played in front of full crowds of fans who were jubilant and often maskless. Cut to Washington D.C., Boston, Toronto, Montreal and Winnipeg, where the barns are empty and small pockets of nervous people in masks clap politely. It's amazing how much the lockdown-minded bureaucrats that their Canadian cousins have hobbled the self-confidence of entire cities. Time to take off the masks and take down the steel fences.
Short memory
Those who want Methuen to return to “a town manager form of government” have short memories. They don’t seem to recall the reasons things changed, or the problems we faced with the town manager form of government previously.
Voting restrictions
Republicans know they can only win by restricting who gets to vote. All these new voting laws being pushed by the GOP are based on lies that former President Donald Trump pushed in hopes of overturning the election that he lost, fair and square.
Mask police
I guess we've stooped to a new low. Arresting people for refusing to wear masks -- what is this world coming to? I guess the saying "live free or die" means nothing. Maybe it’s time to move to Florida or Texas, where they have their acts together.