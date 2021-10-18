No names required?
Shout-out for the girls
I am writing in response to the Local Sports coverage of the Methuen/Tewksbury “undefeated” girls swim team, which includes 11 boys. Not taking anything away from the male swimmers on this team, but it would be nice to highlight girls’ accomplishments during the girls swim season.
Don’t leave money on the table
In New Hampshire four Executive Council Republicans voted against $27 million in free COVID funds, just to appease a minority group under the phony claim of “freedom from mandates!” I hope homeowners remember this when they come after us and raise, once again, our property taxes for their politically motivated negligence.
Time for some new leadership
Vote for Colin LePage for Haverhill mayor. He is more focused on neighborhoods. I am not voting for hapless Ken Quimby or sign stealer Shawn Toohey. Neither could pass a high-school MCAS literacy test. Our two best councilors, Macek and O’Brien are leaving. Time for a new city councilors.
Bit of a Biden scare
Joe Biden got a brief scare last week when previously suppressed news about emails on Hunter’s laptop resurfaced, clearly tying the president to his son’s illegal financing and peddling schemes during his time as Barack Obama’s vice president. However, as an American Democrat, Biden is not subject to the rule of law nor the scrutiny of the media, so the crisis was soon averted.
In support of LePage
I am voting for Colin LePage for Haverhill mayor.
We CAN afford it
That huge scary spending package that includes better health care, child care, paid parental leave, and more costs $350 billion a year. Billionaires gained $1.8 trillion in the last year and paid half the tax rate you do. And they tell us “we can’t afford it” with a straight face.
Too much talk
The three offices working the E. Haverhill Street detail Friday were all standing in the same spot chatting it up, wasting the company’s money when they should be doing their job. Why can’t these companies hire civilians that can do the same thing these offices are doing?
Dump religious vax exemption
We should forget about religious exemptions to vaccination. No major religion has come out in opposition to the COVID vaccines. Jehovah’s Witnesses, Christian Scientists, and the Catholic Church have all issued statements saying their religion does not prohibit members from getting it.