America's decline
I am curious to hear from some of your readers (and editors) who support President Joe Biden and Sens. Ed Markey and Jeanne Shaheen: Is what's happening to our country, with the support of all three of the above, what you wanted? Pipeline workers are out of jobs, a border crisis is reignited, fuel prices are climbing, lockdowns continue, and big tech is suppressing political speech. Or maybe you were just fooled by the Democrats and their cardboard cutout of a candidate? We sure weren't but your fellow Americans have a right to know where their neighbors heads are during this nadir in our country's history.
Vaccinated nurses
What's the status of visiting nurses and COVID-19 vaccine? I know of one nurse who refuses the vaccine because of its inconvenient side effects. I would not want a nurse to come into my house after being around COVID-19 active patients. The state should have a website so you can check the status of home health care providers.
Texas problem
Border Patrol released 108 illegal immigrants in Texas who'd tested positive for COVID-19. That’s the real issue in Texas, not the common-sense governor.
COVID-19 spread
According to our president, Americans living in Texas not wearing masks outside are Neanderthals but it's fine for illegal immigrants with COVID-19 to board buses for points unknown in the American interior.
Moving targets
I don’t know who has been more of a flip-flopper in the last year, President Joe Biden or Dr. Anthony Fauci? It’s a tossup. Those two are always moving the goal post and rule this country like an oligarchy, not a democracy.
Greater offense
It’s sad that we live in a world where more people are offended by curse words, opinions and people saying mean things than they are having their government lie to them and censor their thoughts and opinions. I hope America wakes up soon.
Double entendre
A headline in Wednesday's newspaper concerning the current administration's nominees began, "Biden's cabinet half-empty." It was a prime example of a dual-purpose phrase.
Actions not words
It's so difficult to read about those who simply turn away from what is true and factual. A recent contributor doesn't consider how quickly the “Warp Speed” initiative under President Donald Trump was pushed through and allowed us to receive the vaccine so fast in the first place. His words words may have been chosen so as not to alarm the public, but his actions were louder than words. President Joe Biden talks a lot, and his actions are just follow-ups that he takes pleasure in taking credit for.
Seuss books
Ray Bradbury, author of "Fahrenheit 451," predicted this regarding books. Next, all Dr. Seuss' books will be burned. Radical liberals are going too far. No one tells me, my children or grandchildren what they can and can’t read.
Favorite states
Texas and Mississippi are my new favorite states because they allow people to make their own decisions about wearing masks. People are not stupid and will do the right thing without political help or, in my opinion, hindrance from government.
Parking violation
Cars are parking on both sides of River Street every day and night, including cars with out-of-state plates. Can someone ticket them?
Dangerous turn
Why am I still driving around people exiting the Dunks in Ward Hill every morning? They are taking left-hand turns and causing near-misses. Does someone have to die before the police address it?
Equity's sake
Whittier Regional Superintendent Maureen Lynch has benched all student athletes for "the sake of equity." In case you don't see the absurdity of that statement, she elaborates, "If we can't offer a sports season to all Fall II athletes, we're not having one at all because it simply wouldn't be equitable." The idea that because some cannot have something, no one should have any is laughable.