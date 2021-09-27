Biden and the Jets
I am starting to think Joe Biden is the Rex Ryan president. His job is to do and say crazy things to attract the media’s attention, distracting from his horrible team (for Ryan, the New York Jets, for Biden, Washington, D.C., Democrats) and the destruction they are causing. House Speaking Nancy Pelosi is working feverishly to use a narrow majority and a Senate tiebreaker to expand government more than President Franklin D. Roosevelt did. She doesn’t need scrutiny as she perpetrates this miscarriage of government.
Stay on the line
After reading about robocalls, I have a bit of advice if you don’t have caller ID: I only say “hello” once, then you’ll hear clicks on the other end. Eventually they give up and the next message is, “if you’d like to make a call ….” I actually like that I’ve kept them on the line for awhile.
Vaccine comment
Looks like a typo in The Eagle-Tribune in the recent Sound Off contribution “Misinformation” about statements made by New Hampshire state Rep. Ken Weyler. He said 90% of the COVID-19 hospitalized were vaccinated (not unvaccinated). Correct on the fact that Weyler attributes this talk radio sources. State Rep. Renny Cushing and others called him out on it. Weyler is a no-masker who opposed remote meetings, while Cushing, as with a few others, has health issues.
Uplifting story
Finally, an uplifting story that made my day by reading it. God bless the families moving into their new homes in Andover. And thanks to all involved in the land donation and to the volunteers for giving these moms and their children stability in their lives and pride in all they have accomplished. Day after day lately, it seems we are enveloped in sadness and tragedy. I know there are many unsung heroes, but it’s so refreshing to read their stories. We are our brother’s keeper.
Many calls
In emergencies the North Andover police and fire departments have always been quick to respond professionally, competently and kindly to me and my family. For this I have donated to their causes. However, I am still getting multiple calls. I am somewhat handicapped so these calls are a real nuisance, and I wish they would stop. How is this money used?
Wider margin
Former President Donald Trump’s “big lie” continues to unravel. After a five-month Republican-ordered review of the 2020 vote in Maricopa County, Arizona, the results are now confirmed. Not only did President Joe Biden legitimately defeat Trump, his victory was actually found to be larger by several hundred votes.
Not conflicted
The contributor of “Anti-Israel” asked, “How can anyone with a shred of Jewish faith vote for Democrats?” The answer is pretty obvious when you ask this question: How can anyone with a shred of Jewish faith vote for a party that adores, and will probably nominate as their 2024 presidential candidate, a leader who praised neo-Nazi marchers in Charlottesville, Virginia, as “very good people”?
Conservatism
The author of “Free society” actually argues for classic conservatism, as opposed to classic liberalism. Conservatism is freedom with responsibility. Liberalism is freedom without it. Mandates and lockdowns are, of course, neither.