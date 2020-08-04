Pretending
President Donald Trump keeps blaming China for the coronavirus. But China wasn't in charge of our response, he was. Every other country got it under control, but he was too busy pretending it wasn't real. That's on him.
Condemn first
A woman was arrested by police in an unmarked vehicle in Manhattan. The city comptroller was deeply concerned about her but not about her actions that led to this incident or the fact she was also wanted for five other criminal acts in New York. The city’s comptroller, Scott Stringer, was also unconcerned that rocks and bottles were thrown at the police who were trying to subdue this woman. We have come to a sad place because of officials who condone criminal actions first and the media who only show the actions of police after a crime was committed. We must get the facts before we condemn anyone or anything.
Social distancing
A picture from the Windham High School graduation was insightful. A girl in front of the camera was wearing a mask, but none of her fellow graduates were, and none were six feet apart. Good job, New Hampshire.
Liberal thinking
I just read the recent letter, “Protesters have been talking — and ignored — for years.” When I came to the part where the writer states, “I too worry about the future but not because of liberal education which by definition is open to new ideas and innovations,” I almost choked. In case you haven’t noticed, it’s the cities run by liberal thinking Democrats that are now being destroyed.
Political action
In recent weeks, the American Civil Liberties Union has sued the government to count illegal aliens when apportioning congressional representation, which disenfranchises millions of actual American citizens, and now to oppose a border wall with Mexico. The ACLU is no longer an organization protecting civil liberties, it is a Marxist, left-wing political action committee.
Shadow president
Former President Barack Obama has become so active in Joe Biden's campaign because Obama knows he’ll get to be a shadow president, pulling strings from behind the scene, if Biden ever pulls off getting elected. It will be an end-run (Obama’s specialty) on term limits to get a third term.
No pay cut
The Methuen police chief refused to take 10 unpaid days to help the city. The mayor takes a pay cut, school personnel are taking a pay freeze, yet the chief still believes he deserves more. At $326,000 a year, he makes more than police chiefs in Boston, New York and Chicago. Those cities have a lot more crime than Methuen. It’s selfish and ridiculous.
Christmas mail
Mail-in ballots are too much to handle? How is the volume of Christmas cards handled? Better mail your Christmas cards early this year — but not during election season.
Real heroes
I’m glad to see Team Trump once more coming back to laud us libertarians and our Freedom Caucus heroes. Whenever the hard-left is trying to crush American liberties (basically every day), only Rep. Jim Jordan and the Freedom Caucus stand up to them. Now, right-wing media is all applause as Jordan defends us from the Democrat mob. But at other times, such as when Sen. Mitch McConnell and the country club GOP elites are trying to pass their “common sense, bipartisan” extraconstitutional boondoggle spending bills, the Freedom Caucus is pilloried as obstructionist. The Freedom Caucus is the only part of Congress that consistently legitimately represents the American people.
Safety hammock
A letter writer references the social safety net in her support of Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. Thanks to far-left senators like Shaheen (who votes 88% of the time in lockstep with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer) our Congress has turned the social safety net into a hammock, giving entitlements to able-bodied Americans and handing our taxes over to public sector unions in exchange for political support. Corey Messner, on the other hand, has run a business and understands this foolish welfare deficit spending hurts business and hurts working class Americans.
Big salary
How can Methuen police Chief Joe Solomon sleep at night knowing that he's robbing the city’s taxpayers? It's time for the greedy man to go.
Flag choice
Having been a Haverhill resident all my life, I really don't appreciate City Hall flying a pride flag alongside the military flags. There has always been an American flag with the military flags, which has always made me "proud" to live in Haverhill.
Shut out
A recent sports article said Tom Brady left the Patriots to sign with Tampa Bay. He didn't leave the team, he was shut out and deprived of a chance to come back by the great Bill Belichick. So, Brady had to go find the best deal he could get elsewhere. If he gets the protection he needs from the Bucs offensive line, he should do well. It is Belichick who will need luck to get anything from what's left of a once-solid championship team.