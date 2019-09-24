Poor alternative
I'm a supporter of President Trump, and I don't need to count the things he’s done. All I need to do is look at his opposition, which isn't much. In his first election, you couldn't find a more corrupt and foul-mouthed candidate than Hillary Clinton. Most of us are tired of the Democratic Party, which does nothing for citizens but everything for illegal immigrants. That alone is enough for me to vote Republican. My parents were die-hard Democrats, they must be rolling over in their graves. It’s not for the working class anymore.
Cart courtesy
I am disabled senior from Haverhill, and I require the use of a handicapped parking space when I go shopping. This evening when I went to the supermarket, the only available handicapped parking spaces had several carts left in them. I wish people would be more considerate and walk a few extra steps to the carriage corral with their carts. I use the handicapped spaces because I need to, and I have difficulty when I have to get out and move the carts before I can park. It happens all too often. This evening I was lucky when a nice young man saw me start to get out of my car to move the carts and came running over to take care of it for me. My thanks to him, and shame on those who are too lazy to do the right thing.
Not invited
With the Red Sox officially eliminated from playoff contention, there is one silver lining: Alex Cora, Mookie Betts and David Price won't have to embarrass the team and make a big political statement about boycotting going to the White House this year. They won't be invited.
Proper burial
It was so nice to see all the people who turned out for Eileen Robichaud’s burial. A great big thank you to the Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home for arranging it, 40 children from Andover’s Wood Hill Middle School, veterans and all others in attendance. God bless you all.
Freshman philosophy
It's true the Democratic leaders for the 2020 nomination are long in the tooth, which may contradict the party's usual attempt to convey youth and vibrancy. But their policy proposals are youthful: They sound almost identical to a midnight bull session of buzzed freshmen philosophy majors solving the world's ills.
No tax break
Vicor Corp. doesn't deserve tax breaks from Andover. I have 25 years of experience in the electronics industry, and I’ve been denied even an interview there because I don't have a college degree. Nothing against going to college, but I don't like this elitist behavior being rewarded by my town.
Ukraine talks
President Donald Trump talks to Ukrainian leaders in 2016 about Joe Biden's son interfering in their politics, and he deserves to be impeached? Yet, former President Barack Obama is caught on a hot mike in 2012 telling the Russian President Dimitri Medvedev he will remove our missile defense from Eastern Europe after his reelection, paving the way to the Russian annexation of Crimea, and he belongs on Mount Rushmore? Yeah, OK, liberals.
At the source
In a statement Monday, U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling wrote: “Operation Devil’s Highway was tremendously successful in targeting street-level drug trafficking in Lawrence, which is a hub of illegal drug distribution for all of New England.” The operation targeted the massive amounts of poison brought into New Hampshire from Lawrence, a sanctuary city that all but welcomes illegal drug dealers to come and thrive. Stop the poison at the source, not on the highway. Let all law enforcement representatives do their jobs, in Lawrence or anywhere else in America.
‘Be best’
Hours after Greta Thunberg gave a passionate speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit, President Trump appeared to mock the environmental activist in a tweet. As the first lady would say, “be best."