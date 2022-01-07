Not a common cold
The omicron variant isn’t the common cold. Vast numbers of people are dying from omicron, and will continue to die due to COVID misinformation. Reality is the GOP is responsible for politicalizing COVID, yet they complain about its politicalization. Stop downplaying risks. Covid is not a political game.
Act for city, not politics
There appears to be a very clear 5-4 divide among the Methuen City Council members. When will these elected officials realize we don’t care about the petty politics? All we want is to move this city forward after years of mismanagement and misspending. Please just do your jobs.
Short-term memories?
It’s funny how quickly the people of Methuen have forgotten the fact that Councilor Dizoglio was on the School Committee and admitted to knowing about the $4 million in overspending. He has no business accusing the mayor of not being transparent.
Up with school choice
As a member of the growing majority of Americans supporting school choice, I’d like to thank the largest teachers’ unions in America for putting the needs of bureaucrats ahead of those of children. We have a lot of great teachers in this country. They will be happier — as will parents — when they are liberated from teachers unions that have held our education systems hostage for so long.