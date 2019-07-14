Call for unity
I was glad to read a letter calling for civility and reason in our country. It's something that’s been missing from our daily discussions and debates for the better part of 11 years. We all need to take heed of the last paragraph of Michael Veves’ letter, or we may never get back together.
Tougher fine
It’s hard to expect bicyclists to wear safety equipment if no one enforces the law. In Haverhill, police do not enforce the helmet law. I know because I’ve called and asked. The response was: “We don’t have time.” I guess they need to increase the fine to $200 so the city gets something out of it. There are several laws about bike safety; the chief and mayor should read them, and maybe they would understand. Instead the mayor is too busy putting money in his pocket for reelection, while the chief can only say, as always, “call dispatch.”
Just stop it
Rather than attack a freshman congresswoman for claiming that migrant children are being housed in a concentration camp — maybe a relatively humane one, as many Japanese Americans suffered in World War II — why don’t “patriotic” Republicans ensure decisive action to put a stop to it? After all, it is a blot upon America’s honor?
Ignoble performance
State Sen. Jon Morgan’s letter to the editor created a fictional portrait of Sen. Cory Booker. He and Sen. Kamala Harris performed, and I mean performed, ignobly at Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing. Both reprised their act at the hearing for Attorney General William Barr. If we are ever to return to civilized political discourse, neither of these senators should be President.
Fentanyl’s spread
It seems another "Methuen man" in the country illegally from the Dominican Republic was caught poisoning our streets with fentanyl. "Methuen men" are getting as bad as "Lawrence men" when it comes to being here illegally and selling poisonous drugs to our citizens. The disease spreads from sanctuary city to sanctuary city. As reported by The Eagle-Tribune, Milton Elias Lara was caught with 800 grams of fentanyl, 100 grams of cocaine, and drug packaging tools. A 3 milligram dose of fentanyl is enough to kill an average-sized adult, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration, which means he had enough in his possession to kill hundreds of thousands of American citizens. Democrats must like the effects of the opioid crisis their policies are fueling, given how they defend these radical policies from their circuit court benches and left-wing district attorney's offices.
Offensive customers
I find it offensive that someone would have the nerve to ask police officers to leave a coffee shop because a customer complained. Down-to-earth people drink Dunkin’. You won’t catch me drinking Starbucks coffee, especially after what I read. Snobby people drink their coffee — the people who think they know better. My dad was a police chief, and my cousin is a state trooper. Matter of fact, I wouldn’t be sober or alive had a police officer not enlightened me that I had a problem. I’ve been sober 17 years — thanks to a police officer.