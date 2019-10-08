Wet blankets
Once again those who run the city of Methuen prove their incompetence. They have proclaimed their intent to ruin Halloween for residents, once again, by changing hours the children are allowed to trick or treat. Instead of the usual ridiculous hours of 5 to 7 p.m., they've arbitrarily decided on a new time of 4:30 to 6 p.m. They jokingly blame the mosquito threat. There won't be a single mosquito alive in the city by the end of October. Not one other community in the state will do this. No need for Halloween lights or decorations this year, the sun will be shining and all of us who work from 9 to 5 will be arriving home just in time to see the trick or treaters leaving the neighborhood.
Far-left fold
Rep. Lori Trahan has once again stuck her foot in her mouth about this absurd impeachment inquiry. Last time it was giving illegal immigrants advice on how to avoid Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Now, she’s proven that she is no different than her far-left, zealot colleagues in the House, or the socialist candidates for president. The Democratic socialists, who now include Trahan, apparently, are well aware the only way they can beat President Trump is to have him removed from office. Otherwise it will be four more years — and that's one truth that they just can’t handle.
Romney’s resolve
Who would ever have thought that chameleon-like Mitt Romney would be true to his Mormon faith and stand up to pathological occupant of the White House? Romney seems to be acting more Christian than the evangelicals who believe President Trump was sent by God. Congratulations to Mitt.
Backup accuser
Ooooh, a second whistleblower is coming forward. This is as significant as the second (and third, and fourth) accuser of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, drummed up by Democrats when their first was proven a fraud.
Captaincy
I wish someone would answer the question as to why Methuen has four police captains? How can they even justify it? Taxpayers really have been scammed.
Bad record
For the Sound Off contributor who thinks all Democrats are bad, recessions and the Great Depression have happened when Republicans were in power. The deficit under President Trump is in the trillions, people are in cages along the border, and the tariffs are hurting farmers and others. Tax breaks for the wealthy are making them richer, and several bills proposed in the House are sitting on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's docket and will never be brought up for a vote. More than 12,000 lies have been perpetrated by Trump. Republicans should be ashamed of him.
Big rewards
It’s amazing how the “gang of four" on the Haverhill School Committee laud themselves for giving teachers 5.5% over the next three years. Now, the same four are preparing to give the superintendent a 6% raise in one year — despite all the blunders and lack of harmony. Mayor James Fiorentini should wake up, for we the teachers and voters are quite aware of this madness, as well as the lack of respect for the staff and taxpayers.
Surrendering
This isn't hard: Not supporting our longtime allies, the Kurds, means we are surrendering the Middle East to Iran, Russia and Turkey, and it tells our friends that an alliance with the United States means nothing. Be nice with nice guys, and tough with tough guys, not the other way around.