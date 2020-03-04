Swayed
I watched in awe as Methuen City Councilor Mike Simard, who had just spoken in favor of Mayor Neil Perry’s candidate for treasurer, voted “no” after listening to Councilor Tim McCarty’s tantrum. How are we suppose to move forward if these councilors are afraid to make decisions?
Time’s up
I just watched a 2 hour, 38 minute Methuen City Council meeting where Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro spoke for a total of 57 minutes. I literally used a stop watch to time her. She is so redundant, it's ridiculous. Please stop. There's no need to reiterate what was said 30 seconds ago.
Wasted vote
I voted early only to have my candidate drop out of the race. I don’t think my vote should go to any other candidate or to someone my candidate endorses. It’s a wasted vote — and I will never vote early again.
No savings
A few years ago Mayor James Fiorentini cut a deal on an energy aggregation program for city residents. He bragged in a big, front-page headline: "Homeowners to save 30% on electric bill.” Did anyone save even a penny? With this mild winter, my electric consumption is down significantly but my bill is actually higher. I'm paying more for the electricity that I use, not less. Can you imagine how long these politicians would be able to keep their jobs if there was accountability for what they say and do?
Safety valve
Democrats waking up to the prospect that the overpopulated armpit of America, California, might have been able to single-handedly turn over the keys to their party’s presidential nomination to a radical socialist now can appreciate what the Electoral College is for. Applied to the general election, it prevents these urban mobs from doing the same thing in selecting a president to ruin the rest of the country.
True professional
As a Methuen resident who has interacted with Andrew Wall in the treasurer’s office, I can say he is wonderful to deal with. I cannot say the same for the city councilors. There are five who will never again have the support of me or my large Methuen family.
Trump’s donation
Speaking of the coronavirus, you may not hear about it in many places, but the president donates his entire salary to charity. It so happens that he has donated his fourth-quarter salary from 2019 to the Department of Health and Human Services to support the fight against the virus. I'm looking forward now to all the letters from the left talking about how this is really just a publicity stunt.
Market driven
Despite having the most diverse population on the planet and more visitors from other countries than any other, we have far smaller coronavirus outbreak numbers than other "free" countries with single-payer health care. It’s just another data point to show how a health care system supported by well-regulated free markets is more resilient than the socialist options being touted by the entire Democratic field.
Youth movement
Remember this November to vote for the youthful, exuberant candidate — Donald J. Trump. That's right, after the Democratic National Committee pressured three candidates out of the race on the eve of Super Tuesday to prevent the Bernie-pocalypse, the remaining presidential field is Trump, a 74-year-old millionaire; Joe Biden, a 77-year-old millionaire; and Bernie Sanders, a 78-year-old socialist millionaire. So much for Democrats’ diversity