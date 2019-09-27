Vaping ban
Before all of you blame the banning of vaping products on Gov. Charlie Baker, it was our “be best” first lady who started this. Her husband said, yeah, she wants to protect her son.
Distracted governor
Our dear governor bans vaping and with good reason. A few people have died. Yet he does nothing for a distracted driving bill, addressing a problem for which thousands are dying. Never mind all the problems with state police and the Registry of Motor Vehicles on his watch.
Deliveries
Massachusetts has a ban on e-cigarettes, but you can get your cannabis delivered? What’s wrong with this picture?
Superlatives
The reason “no president has ever been treated as poorly” as President Donald Trump is that no president has ever breached the sanctity of the office as he has. Read it again, aloud if you must, and let it sink in.
Traffic danger
On Monday I was not shocked but saw what I knew was inevitable: With the excessive numbers of students at Hunking School, the traffic increases as does the number of cars coming and going in all directions. So, down comes a car on Revere Street, smashing into the beautiful gate and fence, causing costly damage and leaving a dangerous condition for many children because the school administration doesn’t get the ramifications of its shoot-from-the-hip approach. Thankfully no one was hurt, but someone better wake up.
Fixed income
I’m happy for the author of “Real benefits” and all the financial gains they’ve acquired. It seems this person shares President Trump’s self-serving, hedonistic approach to life — always looking out for No. 1, with no obligation to anyone else. I’m retired and living on the fruits of my long work history. My supplemental drug coverage is going up $17 per month; you can do the math for someone like myself on a fixed income.
Lost deliveryman
Last week I was in Mary Immaculate Cemetery visiting my mother. As I was leaving, an Amazon delivery truck pulled in. A man got out and motioned that he needed help. He spoke a form of French and pointed to his GPS, which showed a Randolph address. I tried to explain that he was way lost. He also showed me a sizable package with a Methuen address, which I did not know. After several calls made to its recipients, I figured out it was in a new development off North Street. What puzzled me was that when he left the cemetery, he turned left and not toward Interstate 93. After hearing of the packages found in other cemeteries, I called Amazon to see if it was the same driver. They would not talk to me.
Sideshows
It's a good thing America doesn't have real problems to fix, so that Democrats can co-opt Congress for multi-year, multi-million dollar Mueller reports, lawsuits to see the president's tax returns, impeachment hearings without votes, and bogus sexual assault show trials against nominated and sitting Supreme Court justices, all to further their partisan goals. If we weren't so problem free, Democrats might have to focus on serving the country, not their political party. How lucky for all of us.
What’s real
I am not a political genius by any means. But after listening to and witnessing Democrats’ open displays of an all-out effort to get President Trump, I truly am discouraged, disappointed and amazed. The people who are supposed to serve us continue to serve only themselves with a “hunt for November victory” as their one true purpose. My vote will now be for Trump. I hope other voters awaken and know what is real and what isn’t.