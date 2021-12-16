Give Biden some credit
The prices for natural gas and gasoline have started to drop again. Will any of the right-wing writers who have been blaming President Biden for the former increases give him credit for this? Somehow, I doubt it. They never let any actual facts get in the way of their anti-Democrat agenda
Council disappointments
What is most disappointing about this Methuen City Council is that their grandstanding on the big issues has meant that smaller issues — like the ones communities tackle everyday — get zero attention.
Credit only where it’s due
Note to the Methuen City Council, get off of your high horse. You’re not responsible for building up your stabilization fund. A large portion of that money was given to you during COVID. How much more money will have to be returned to the state?
Comcast rates ridiculous
Why do utilities have to explain their rate hikes, Yet Comcast can just do whatever it wants jacking up every year with no explanations? Comcast didn’t lose money during pandemic. I think the company made a lot of money. I hope Comcast gets coal for Christmas.
Outdated in this world
I am 86 years old. Cultural norms have changed so drastically that I feel like a Model T living in a Tesla world.
Too many trucks
There was an article a few days ago about stopping trucks from going on Wheeler Street in Methuen and putting an electric sign up at the Route 110 side. So now trucks are all coming in on the 113 side going right by my house to the new development. Smart.
Vaccines and insurance
If you are a smoker you pay more for life insurance and health insurance because you are more likely to die at a younger age or have higher medical costs. So the same should apply to those who choose not to be vaccinated.
Cuomo owes
In a 12-1 vote, the Joint Commission on Public Ethics — New York’s top ethics panel — on Tuesday ordered disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo to pay the state $5.1 million in book profits for profiteering from his botched COVID response. The remaining question now is, will he also have to give his Emmy back for his top notch acting job through which he portrayed a competent leader during his daily press briefings?
Delta driving surge
To the person who wondered the “truth about variants”, the reason we are being asked to get a booster is not because of the new strain. It’s because the delta variant is still very strong. The people in hospitals mostly have the delta variant.
Lay off the horn
Car horns should be made to only honk for a couple of seconds each time pushed so as to not get folks so upset.