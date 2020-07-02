Hiding from voters
Joe Biden didn’t take any reporters' questions for 89 days, then bumbled through a press conference Tuesday. His handlers brushed it off as a reaction to COVID-19. Then Biden announced he would hold no rallies. It really has nothing to do with COVID-19, it’s just modern Democratic politics. In 2004, Rolling Stone reported how John Kerry “seemed to hide from reporters, refusing to hold press conferences” from Aug. 9 until Sept. 21, before being goaded by the Swift Boat Veterans into ending the embargo. In 2016, Vox reported, “Hillary Clinton does not hold press conference … she sits down with selected journalists for formal interviews but doesn’t engage in on-the-record give-and-take with … reporters.” Biden is simply following the playbook for hiding from voters.
All lives
I wholeheartedly agree with the pro-life Sound Off contributor about how “all lives matter.” It’s not racist, it’s the truth.
Police matter
Does the person concerned about window tinting know that different states allow different levels of tint? Unless they have a badge, maybe it’s time they were concerned about other things, leaving the windows to the police.
Convenient targets
Since Democrats fought a war and created the Confederacy to protect slavery — and included members such as Klu Kulx Klan grand wizard and U.S. senator Robert Byrd, at whose funeral Joe Biden spoke — how are these modern Black Lives Matter youth not tearing down every statue and picture of every Democrat in history? Why are they only canceling the culture of America and our founders, instead of the true champions of racism, which Republicans came into existence to end? It's almost like they hate America and not racism.
‘Evil’ among us
People throwing around terms like "treasonous president" are the latest iteration of America-loathing leftists. President George W. Bush was a war criminal and his supporters were "evil.” Anyone who thinks American industry is not directly responsible for global warming is a “denier,” and hence "evil." Anyone who thinks all lives matter and that America is not a racist country is racist, and hence "evil." See a pattern? Demagogues condition our weakest minded citizens that all opposition to their statist agenda is "evil.”
Real change
The Methuen police chief’s placement of concrete barriers around his department is just another of his "us versus them" maneuvers. His vision does not align with the community’s, and it’s time to go. Real change begins with new leadership.
Muzzles not masks
It’s funny, by which I mean creepy and corrupt, how news outlets spend the time to find people who swam in a pool in the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend to prove two people caught COVID-19, but they’ve yet to find a single rioter with COVID-19, even though all openly committed felonies with no social distance in full view of cameras. The left-wing media doesn't want conservatives to wear masks, they want us to wear muzzles.
Rioting reality
If one constantly looks for racism, one finds it everywhere. Sorry, but the speaker at the listening session in Methuen hasn’t been watching the news lately. She missed the wanton destruction, looting and rioting that occurred around the country. Putting up Jersey barriers and boarding up windows is called being prepared, not against peaceful demonstrations but against the lawlessness that mars those protests.
Fraudsters
There are 233 Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, and 47 Democrats who are senators. All make $174,000 a year. That means we are giving a pack of career politicians almost $50 million, plus per diem, free haircuts, free gym, pensions and free flights to and from Washington D.C., in return for their days spent perpetuating intelligence frauds and false medical reporting to shut down the economy until November. If we put up with this nonsense after November, we have no one to blame but ourselves.
Enough destruction
There’s been enough destruction of monuments nationwide. Right now, if it isn't moving, destroy it. Granted, some statues should be taken down. But before any more are destroyed we should stop and talk about the reason the statue or monument was erected in the first place. Do the pros outweigh the cons about this person, place or thing? We are forgetting that many were good people who lived during a time not as "enlightened" as ours today.