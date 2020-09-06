Trump's permission
The violence we're seeing is what President Donald Trump himself helped create, through dog whistles, refusal to denounce supporters who clamor for a fight, etc. He will never do anything to stop it because he gave permission for it to happen.
Blue streak
To the contributor who wants us to "wake up," did you ever notice how all of the violence, chaos, pandemic deaths and economic collapse are happening under Democratic governors and mayors? Imagine if Joe Biden gets elected. Every city and town will become a banana republic. Last I checked, it’s not happening in Republican-run cities and states.
Selective science
So, it's safe for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to get get her hair done and for Black Lives Matter rioters to burn cities without wearing masks, but it's not safe for Americans to go to church or vote? OK, that's science for you.
Chief's paycheck
Police Chief Joseph Solomon had all the answers to the many accusations, all except for how he bamboozled Methuen into making him the highest paid police chief in the land.
Different times
Does anyone remember seeing chaos and riots when Barack Obama and Joe Biden were running the country?
Not successful
President Donald Trump and the Republicans did everything they could to convince America that his disastrous COVID-19 response wasn't a failure. But 180,000 dead, and counting, is not a success. America knows the truth.
High demand
If charter schools are such an evil and racist invention, how is it that thousands of minority parents have their children on waiting lists to get into them every year in every city in America?
Step back
The Time's Up petitioners in Haverhill need to take a few steps back. I guess they have all forgotten about "innocent until proven guilty" or are just choosing to ignore it. Benjamin Roy had no right to mention this teacher's name and was specifically warned not to do so. Let's wait for all the facts to be known before condemning this teacher.
Back to work
Your local news organization may have failed to mention it, but half the jobs lost due to the coronavirus have been restored in America. For those who live in a Blue State, however, they probably don't include yours. Maybe this news got "fact checked" out to make room for anonymous accusations in the Atlantic.
Dirty air
It's truly amazing the millions of Haverhill tax dollars that have been directed to school maintenance, and now additional millions are spent to provide windows to open for fresh air. Yet, I cannot open my home windows due to illegally operating fire pits. Cough, cough, cough.
Arguments
To paraphrase Carl Sandburg, “If the facts are against you, argue the law. If the law is against you, argue the facts. If the law and the facts are against you, pound the table and yell, 'science!'”
Discombobulated
My husband and I have lived in Methuen for 11 years. We have never seen the City Council as discombobulated as it is now. Councilors Steve Saba and Nicholas DiZoglio are the only competent ones. Hopefully they can lead us in the right direction.
Union cabal
Calling schools toxic work environments and holding votes of no confidence for superintendents - what we see going on in Andover and other schools in the region is nothing short of a union coup. They don't care what parents, school committees or duly appointed administrators want. It's the Democrat-run teachers' union's way or the highway. Expand private options through charter programs, and end the cabal controlling our schools and our children.
Crazy or not
I'll give Joe Biden props, he's good at looking into the camera and saying crazy things but not looking crazy as he does it. The Democrats got the right man for 2020.
The facts
The Atlantic magazine has won countless journalism awards since its founding in the 1850s. It prints facts. President Donald Trump is a draft dodging liar -- a fact. That he would consider those who served and died for our freedom suckers and losers is not hard to believe.