Ticket topper
Regarding the Haverhill City Council’s confusion following the election and the fact it hasn’t chosen the top vote-getter for president, is it because a majority of these councilors do not like Councilor Joe Bevilacqua? Is it because he always votes for items that are good for Haverhill’s citizens and doesn’t get involved in some political agenda, like the rest of them do? The top vote-getter always got the council president’s job — until now. Too bad voters did not know about this selfish agenda. Had we known, maybe more new councilors would have been elected.
Under oath
Why is it that the people called to testify before Congress are placed under oath and can be put in jail for lying, while people in Congress who are asking the questions aren’t under oath? Why are they not held to the same standards?
Voters’ voice
Haverhill’s city councilors are still unable to accept voting results. Instead of making the person with the most votes the president, they’re going to anoint people with fewer votes. I don't know who has their thumb on the scale but this self-serving, unfair injustice must end. Listen to the voice of the voters.
Poor record
Come 2020 I trust that voters of New Hampshire’s 2nd District will look very hard at what Congresswoman Annie Kuster has done for her constituents — which is not much. I am a retiree with a modest pension who saved $1,600 with the tax bill that Kuster voted against. Other than a few peripheral issues, she votes the party line time after time. We have a booming economy, low energy prices, markets at all-time highs and full employment. I am confident she will vote to impeach the president, which in my opinion is an attempt to disfranchise half her district. If you work for private enterprise and pay taxes, why in the world would you want to re-elect her?
Better place
I have to say that I really enjoyed the letter from James Holland in The Sunday Eagle-Tribune. We did honor family, country, religion and all the things that make a person an honest, loyal American. I think we were in a better place. From another old fogey.
Endless wars
I read Jay Ambrose’s excellent column, “Lies can kill people, and our presence in Afghanistan is an example” with great interest on Saturday. Having spent a year in Afghanistan (2011-12) with the U.S. Army, I can tell you this is all true: “Instead, our military hung around (Afghanistan) with no idea of what our mission was or what strategies would work in a land where we understood nothing about the culture. We weren’t going to try nation building, but we did, leading to confusion and unspeakable corruption.” End endless wars now. If the moral and ethical reasons aren't enough for you, embrace the economic and pragmatic ones.
Island mansion
I have to laugh at all the climate change babble. If the seas are going to rise and cause such catastrophic damage, why did President Obama spend millions for a mansion on an island?
Helpful people
Thank you so much to the nice people who came to help me outside the Christmas Tree Shops in Salem, N.H., last Wednesday. Thanks also to the emergency staff at Holy Family Hospital for the great care and concern.
Perry’s podcast
Methuen's new mayor, instead of using Methuen Community Television, is going to Salem, N.H., to communicate with residents via podcast with a sketchy “journalist.” Paid ads scrolling the screen include one for the Methuen Superior Officers Union. Not a good look. He has to negotiate with those guys and they're sponsoring his show?
House majority
If the impeachment charade has shown the American people one thing, it is that Democrats cannot be trusted with a congressional majority. It will be duly removed next year during President Trump's reelection.
Heartwarming story
With all the stabbings, shootings and robberies going on in the city of Lawrence, it was so heartwarming to see workers from Brady Sullivan Properties donating the bicycles to City Hall.