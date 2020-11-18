Consequences
Elections have consequences. Now the coronavirus, climate change, systemic racism and foreign attempts to subvert our democracy will no longer be hoaxes that we can dismiss. Even worse, Mexico will probably not pay for that beautiful, perfect wall. I hope everyone who voted for Joe Biden is happy.
Death toll
We're getting numb to the COVID-19 numbers but wrap your head around this: The coronavirus has killed more Americans than World War I, the Vietnam War, the Korean War, the Revolutionary War and War of 1812 combined. Another 16,000 and we can add the Mexican American War, Spanish American War and Gulf Wars to the list. We're rounding the corner, alright.
Turning a corner
Yes, we are rounding the corner on Operation Warp Speed with two vaccines that are proven to be over 90% effective. But now we’ll be retreating back around the corner again with someone who hides in his basement and has been in politics for 47 years. Sure, he'll solve everything.
Two months
Our president just fired a leading cybersecurity official in Christopher Krebs, who vouched for the security of the U.S. elections. The president still has more than two months before he has to leave. That's two more months to settle scores and potentially cause great damage.
Sympathies
I am glad someone finally called out the "Distant Dome" column. Despite my keen interest in New Hampshire politics, I look elsewhere given its clear left-wing sympathies. A journalist is supposed to put those biases aside in what's supposed to be straight political reporting.
Too many tests
Long wait times for COVID-19 testing are directly due to Gov. Charlie Baker, as well as state and local politicians. Calling for scores of citizens to get tested, whether or not they exhibit symptoms, is abhorrent. Tests are only good for one point in time, but people now think they're good for weeks on end. Want to blame someone? Blame Baker and local officials for inciting fear.
Unrelated
President elect Joe Biden appointed nine people to senior White House staff positions. None is his child. None is married to one of his children. All are qualified.
No expert
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo lecturing America on how to deal with COVID-19 is like if California Gov. Gavin Newsom were to lecture us on how to deal with homelessness, drug addiction and wildfires.
Not charity
When Jesus fed the poor, he did so as an example. He asked that His followers care for the poor from their own resources as a measure of their hearts for God. It was and is entirely voluntary. Politicians, on the other hand, force people to give regardless of their hearts' intentions. Charity with the threat of force is no longer charity.
Frozen treats
To the person searching for frozen pudding, Richardson’s in Middleton has what they're looking for, and it sounds delicious. Enjoy!
Bad timing
While most communities went back to school right after Labor Day and are now starting to pull back and transition into fully remote or partially remote learning, Methuen is just now getting students back into the classroom. Yet cases of COVID-19 are now climbing on a daily basis. Why can't Methuen ever do the right thing?
Maskless detail
I passed three road crews with police details in Haverhill on a recent morning, and no one was wearing a mask. I cannot go for a walk by myself without wearing a mask, but road crews and police seem to be exempt from Gov. Charlie Baker's mandate.
Broken curfew
I went out to a restaurant in Massachusetts the other night until 9:30, then I took my business to New Hampshire until midnight. I drove home to Massachusetts after Gov. Charlie Baker's unconstitutional curfew. Also, I’ll be having 11 family members over on Thanksgiving. Come and get me.