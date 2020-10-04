Pay attention
How is it that stories about ransomware cause the media's hair to catch fire and spark all sorts of alarmist reporting about the sanctity of elections, but watching state after state have mail-in ballots destroyed, discarded or defrauded while Democrats push to massively expand their use doesn't crack the headlines? America's eye is off the ball.
Missing nothing
The contributor of "Personal Foul" apparently is not regular football fan. If you were, you'd know commercials are only aired when there's an injury, a time-out, a challenge or the end of a quarter or half. You are not missing the game. Yes, there are plenty of commercials, but it's either watch the commercial or watch nothing while everyone is doing nothing on the field. The networks need to pay their bills too.
Uncounted votes
I would not call rejecting 18,000 ballots a success, as Secretary of State Bill Galvin suggested after the primary election. If anything, it's a wake-up call that voting-by-mail is not as safe as people say it is. Was your vote counted?
Net worth
Instead of talking about how much citizen Donald Trump paid in taxes years ago, why not ask how the guy who hasn't worked outside of government in 47 years has a net worth of $9 million, according to Forbes? And his son is apparently doing pretty well too.
Maskless masses
Haverhill is now a "red" city for spread of COVID-19, and we have many reasons. People are not wearing masks properly, or not wearing them at all. Businesses are allowing these people in their doors -- to play the lottery or stay and scratch or play Keno. I would be more than happy to give the mayor and health director a tour of some of those places. Signs on the doors should say, "No mask, no service."
Free tests
Three cheers for Gov. Charlie Baker and Mayor James Fiorentini for bringing free COVID-19 testing to Haverhill. I find it reassuring when government uses science and action to protect us.
Needed parking
Why hasn't the old Pentucket Bank building in Haverhill been torn down, as called for by the agreement for Harbor Place, to make room for more parking? This would help immensely for the new building and for the new restaurant's customers.
Speed bumps
Since so many people use Church Street in Bradford as a shortcut, why doesn't the city install speed bumps to slow them down? They use Church Street instead of taking South Main Street. Speed bumps would also make it safer for customers of the hot dog stand on Church Street.
Entrenched
Granite Staters with television sets are seeing how unaccomplished two-term incumbents like Sen. Jeanne Shaheen win a third term. Having done nothing of distinction in 12 years, she still has built up a large war chest and a following to whom she has selectively doled out tax dollars over the years. Thus she's able to barrage us with multiple ads every hour on every channel with these people telling us how great she is, trying to make it 18 years as a senator from New Hampshire who both ducks voters and votes with her party 88% of the time.
Phones down
Riding around Haverhill or walking the street, you can see 2 in 5 drivers talking or texting on their phones. They don't even try to hide it. The law went into effect April 1, and the coronavirus has so many people not doing their jobs. When was the last time you saw a police car pull someone over? The law was passed to protect people from being hurt or injured because of others. Their disrespect needs to be stopped, and people need to put their phones down.
Branded barricades
Why do all the barricade covers for the restaurant outdoor seating in Haverhill have the mayor's name on them? Did he pay for them himself? If they are city property, they should not bear his name. Once he's gone, they'll have to be replaced for no reason.
Fueling the fire
President Donald Trump refused to denounce white supremacy during the debate and instead encouraged them, telling the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by." He's fueling the fire and dividing the people. What a disgrace.