School story
The Haverhill School Committee raved about the former superintendent when he finally retired. We have schools that haven’t had any maintenance for the past 10 to 12 years and are now falling apart, and we have no program for the school buildings going forward. Instead the committee is waiting to vote for more new schools, crushing the taxpayers. Our new superintendent claims the first day of school went smoothly, when kids were dropped off at the wrong schools or were never even picked up. Now the voters will re-elect all of the School Committee members — even though all of this falls on them. It’s no wonder people born in Haverhill are leaving en masse.
Stock response
As an independent, and a truly undecided one, I’ve been watching Andrew Yang and fellow veteran Tulsi Gabbard's campaigns with interest. However, my interest in Gabbard has started to flag as she gave a stock, lobbyist answer when asked about congressional term limits. With term limits, she said, staffers stick around and control the system. This is demonstrably false, with states that have term limits on their legislatures seeing turnover of staff as new members bring in their own people. Hers was a Beltway answer, and it was really disappointing.
Impeccable record
The contributor of the recent comment “Many conflicts” might as well get rid of many others in Methuen government who have family working for the city. Jennifer Kannan has an impeccable record. Those bashing her are cruel and vindictive, and they should at least get their facts straight. I'm glad she is who she is.
Seeking safety
Responding to William Klessens’ recent letter to the editor: If you think a sign by a school banning firearms is any deterrent, have you ever noticed how well no-texting laws, or laws limiting parking in handicapped spots, work? One way to feel safer would be to move to a state with extremely strict gun laws. Salem is close to Lawrence — just pack up if you feel unsafe in New Hampshire.
More rules
The problem: Gun crimes committed by gang members and drug dealers who buy their guns on the black market. The state Legislature’s solution: Make more laws that only apply to legally licensed gun owners who’ve already jumped through hoops to get a license. Does this make sense to anyone?
Our complaints
Most of the immigrants referenced by the author of “Say thanks” are living here illegally. They are breaking the law just by being here. These are the folks the rest of us, the so-called people who sit in bars during our free time, complain about. We are not complaining about legal immigrants, just the illegal ones who don’t work and sponge off our tax dollars. Also, what we bar-sitters do in our free time is our business. Most of us work, or we’re retired after working all our lives, so we’ve earned the right to do in our free time what we want. That includes complaining about illegal immigrants coming here to be given our tax dollars.
Not a Lawrence man
A recent article in The Eagle-Tribune ran with a headline, “Lawrence man sentenced for misuse of U.S. passport, false Medicaid benefits, faces deportation.” Turns out the story is about a Dominican man who chose the sanctuary city of Lawrence as a good home base from which to remain in United States illegally. While here he committed massive fraud against the fraud-friendly welfare system. “Lawrence men,” on the other hand, are from Lawrence and don't face deportation. Democrats may have prevented us from enforcing laws, for now. Let’s not stop enforcing grammar and accurate reporting to make it easier for them to do so.