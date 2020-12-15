Undercover
An “person with knowledge” of the investigation of Hunter Biden told CNN it's now going overt, but activity was covert in recent months due to Justice Department guidelines prohibiting overt actions that could affect an election. Please show me these guidelines making it legal for America’s top law enforcement agency to suppress facts about a candidate out of fear it might cause people to make an informed choice.
Abortion toll
The death toll we should be talking about is abortions -- over 600,000 each year in the U.S. and over 18,000 per year in Massachusetts. That’s the real elephant and pandemic in the room.
Continuation
In late September President Donald Trump said, on video, "Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very, we’ll have a very peaceful, there won’t be a transfer, frankly, there’ll be a continuation." I think he wanted to say "mail-in" ballots, but his Freudian slip showed his true desire.
Irresponsible
Publishing the "COVID-19 hysteria" comment in Sound Off was the height of journalistic irresponsibility. You shouldn't give space to such right-wing propaganda that perpetuates lies and falsehoods about this pandemic, now taking more American lives every day than the number of deaths on Sept. 11, 2001. The column inches allotted to that rubbish only contribute to the spread of, and deaths from, this horrible disease filling our nation's morgues.
Trump's win
With record, astonishing speed, a vaccine to defeat coronavirus is created and approved under President Donald Trump’s leadership. Now, a man who has never achieved anything during 47 years in politics will replace him. It's absolute madness.
Make a bet
Why hasn’t Massachusetts stepped up and allowed legal sports betting in our state? For years residents have been taking their money out of state to casinos elsewhere. Now that we have casinos in Massachusetts, let them take legal sports bets and keep our residents’ money in our state.
Turning point
With the vaccine here, thanks to President Donald Trump, I believe it is now the beginning of the end.
Untimely
If Americans had to rely on the U.S. Postal Service to deliver COVID-19 vaccines in a timely manner, we'd all be in serious trouble.
Guest list
The contributor of the "Christmas party" comment, flouting their 15-person Thanksgiving gathering, should ask Gov. Charlie Baker to come to the 20-person gathering they're planning for Christmas. Oh, wait, Baker is the terrible person who is trying to ruin the state’s economy and hurt people’s lives. He must be making some wonderful progress in this, right?
Do no harm
My heart bleeds for the poor, beleaguered police who would be constrained by a new reform law to adhere to a minimum standard of professionalism and no longer be able to surveil, harass, injure or even kill "suspects" with impunity. Every other profession has a minimum standard of "do no harm." It's past time this applied to police, too. The good, conscientious, non-racist officers should have nothing to worry about. As for those threatening to quit if they lose their immunity from accountability, good luck getting hired elsewhere.
Intrusions
I've lived in the same area my entire life. We never heard or saw coyotes because they had their own territory. We've intruded upon them and other wildlife with overbuilding. We have destroyed their homes. It's cruel.
Magazine cover
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are Time magazine's people of the year? Who nominated them? I would've hunkered down in my basement, too, if I knew I could be nominated for that. The honoree should have been big-pharma for producing a "Warp Speed" vaccine.
Come together
Now that we are in the holiday season, especially during a very difficult time, let's take down all the political signs and flags. It's time to come together and hope for a better, healthier 2021.