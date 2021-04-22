Checks and balances
Considering the inept and incompetent performance of past councils, the current Methuen City Council is right to be skeptical and question every move the city makes. We’ve been fooled too often in the past. While the mayor does his job, the council does its job. They occupy separate branches of government, with separate duties. Those who criticize the current council seem to want to go back to the councils of the past with backroom deals, unexamined contracts and overspent budgets. There will always be a slight tension between the branches of government, and that’s a good thing.
Final tally
The Washington, D.C., medical examiner quietly filed its report, and the final tally from Jan. 6th is officially one homicide -- the shooting of the 35-year-old, unarmed supporter of President Donald Trump, an Air Force veteran named Ashli Babbitt. (The officer who shot her has not been identified.) Other deaths were determined to be the result of heart attacks, a drug overdose or, in the case of Officer Brian Sicknick, strokes and natural causes. Where are our nation's journalists? Maybe put your biases aside and start reporting what is really happening.
Big secrets
Why is it that reactionaries always claim to be privy to "secret" plans, strategies, goals, etc. that the rest of us are too uninformed to be aware of? Could it be that they are rehashing the propaganda posted by right-wing ideologues who populate the remote areas of the internet and right-side AM radio dials? Repeating these "secrets" makes them feel wise and informed.
Our senators
A contributor wants to ban Massachusetts from electing Senators, apparently because they disagree with the choices voters have made. We're happy and proud of our senators. That's why we reelected them. The contributor is welcome to stay where they are. I've been in Massachusetts for 77 years. I'd like to add to the list of "liberal" senators John Quincy Adams; Daniel Webster; Ed Brooke; Paul Tsongas and, of course, John Fitzgerald Kennedy.
Not reformers
I don't believe local police reform is a federal problem, but if it were, I wouldn't be asking people like Rep. Maxine Waters, President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Ilhan Omar, who have overseen the devolution of our cities into urban crime zones in the past decades, to oversee it.
Two cents
It would be nice if local and state politicians stopped putting in their two cents about the Derek Chauvin trial. Maybe they should worry about the endless problems here in the commonwealth. Massachusetts police officers are some of the best trained. Enough is enough.
Politicians excepted
U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton's statement on the Derek Chauvin verdict is typically sophomoric. The congressman is pleased to learn that "police officers are not above the law" but he ignores the fact that politicians, especially Democrats, are above the law. He insists we must root out "racist police officers" but ignores the fact that we must root out racist politicians as well. The congressman should think longer and more carefully before he pontificates.
Social media
Why do multiple Methuen City Hall employees write numerous personal posts on Facebook each day? Is this what we’re paying for? The City Council monitors everything else, why don’t they keep an eye on the personal posts?