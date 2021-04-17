Food truck
As if a food truck at Bradford Common isn’t tacky enough, we now must look at the gaudy signs hanging from the fence. They're blocking the lovely purple pinwheels placed by a service club. They also detract from local taxpaying restaurants. Food trucks have a place -- in more commercial areas.
Power grabs
What happens when a country's dominant political party attempts to pass laws that assure it will stay in power indefinitely, when corporations try to create policy, when opposing opinions are censored, when people who express opposition to policies are labeled as extremists and sometimes are subjected to violence? There's a word for that. Do you know it?
Oversight
It's interesting that whenever there is a disagreement between Mayor Neil Perry and the City Council, the Perry troops admonish the council to work with the mayor. The council has a duty to oversee spending and make rules to benefit the city. Perry should not interfere with that duty.
Get to work
Whenever Mayor Neil Perry makes a bad move, here come the Sound Off boosters to proclaim him the messiah. Maybe if he got down to work, he wouldn't need so much ego-stroking.
Not addressed
A Sound Off contributor presents a scattering of questionable examples of "dishonest" and "indecorous" behaviors by Democrats over the past 30 years. As usual they ignore the 20,000-plus documented outright lies, misleading exaggerations and slanderous statements emanating from the White House's previous resident, none of which were corrected or even addressed by Republicans -- or by other supporters of President Donald Trump in this column.
Trump 2024
I voted against President Donald Trump in 2016, voted for him in 2020, and after Jan. 6 (which was not 100% his fault but which he exacerbated) I said to myself, "I'll never vote for Trump again." Then the Democrats became the most loathsome party imaginable with complete disdain for American voters and the U.S. Constitution. So now I just want to send a president to Washington whom they'll loathe almost as much as they loathe us, one who will block their unconstitutional power grabs. And that's Trump.
Term limits
Sen. Ed Markey is joining forces with Rep. Hank Johnson to destroy our judicial system, pushing a bill to add four seats to the U.S. Supreme Court. Americans need to rise up and term limit all the members of Congress.
Trashed trail
I took a walk on the Methuen rail trial. It was so very disappointing to see all of the trash along the way, particularly at the 1 mile mark, where in addition to papers, cans and bags there were several TVs, computer monitors and various other things. It was disgraceful.
No moderates
Democrats are reviving President Franklin D. Roosevelt's gambit of packing the U.S. Supreme Court. Remember this in the next election when President Donald Trump's opponents and President Joe Biden's supporters try to tell you about "moderate Democrats." Nearly every Democrat in Congress voted to bail out public sector unions with so-called COVID-19 relief, and nearly every Democrat voted for House Resolution 1. And now this. There are no longer moderate Democrats in our country. Throw the bums out.
Integrity checks
The secret that Democrats and their corporate cronies don't want Americans to know is that what they call "removing barriers to vote" is actually removing integrity checks from voting, which leads to fraud and politicians taking over the election process from the citizens. Universal mail-in ballots with no ability to verify them will lead to fraud, disenfranchising legitimate voters. That is not reducing voting barriers, that is grand theft democracy.