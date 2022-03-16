Who would secede?
Where are the names of the lawmakers who voted to secede New Hampshire from the United States? The article neglected to mention the names of these politicians. Who are these elected officials?
Thanks for party
Thank you to the VFW Post 8349 of Methuen for having a St. Patrick’s Day party. It was a wonderful meal, featured great entertainment, and most important of all, a dedicated group of veterans and their families were brought together. God bless America.
NH traitors
I was disturbed to see that 13 New Hampshire legislators voted to secede from the United States and remove a star from our flag. Thankfully 300-plus others voted against it. But they should have filed a bill to expel each of the 13 in favor.
Trump apologists
Do you even listen to his speeches? Or do you put ear plugs in and watch his image? He without question threw his support to Putin. I think he’s an enemy to the United States.
Count change
So now Massachusetts is going to change the way it counts COVID-19 deaths to more “accurately” reflect who really died of the thing. I believe this means we ‘conspiracy theorists’ — who told you the state was lying about death numbers in order to frighten you into obeying their mask orders and forcing an untested shot on you — were right after all.
Showcasing noise
I’m wondering why nothing can be done about the loud music coming from the Showcase Cinema parking lot every weekend. I have contacted the police several times, but nothing has happened. The mayor should be able to do something about this to give the surrounding area some peace. Please.
Why a deputy?
So now the Methuen Police Department is eliminating a captain but adding a deputy chief? What’s the sense of that? I’m sure there will be some type of pay raise? Methuen taxpayers will foot the bill again. Not even the Lawrence Police Department has a deputy.
Biden weak
President Biden’s weakness is apparent in every foreign policy area. First, his failure in Afghanistan. With Ukraine, his fear of “escalation” is giving Putin license to commit atrocities. And now he’s begging Venezuela and Iran to ship oil.
Help with gas
In some cases the price of gasoline increases multiple times a day and our elected leaders sit on their hands and do nothing. Despite the war in Ukraine, these sky-high prices need to be addressed.
Free to be
Mask wearing is slowly fading away as it should have long before this. People who still wear a mask that’s fine with me, but don’t try and force everyone. This is America, we should be leaders not followers. Take off your mask and be free.