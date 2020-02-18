Jump rope event
Once again, Marsh Grammar School had its annual jump rope for heart event. The children had such a great time, in addition to getting plenty of exercise. Congratulations to all who participated in this well-organized event.
Bad or worse
Currently, all things considered, President Donald Trump is either a communist Russian spy and should be tried for treason, or he’s the anti-Christ and we are doomed under his administration. Thank God that Congress stopped him from going to war with Iran, as he shoots from the hip without a strategic plan.
Inflection point
Democrats are at an inflection point now, like Republicans were with President Trump in February 2016. Either their version of Jeff Sessions and Chris Christie will break ranks and drag the establishment behind Sen. Bernie Sanders, or the establishment will rig the primary process again and the party will splinter into at least two pieces. As Trump showed, even partisan sheep have a breaking point when it comes to ignoring their bleating voices.
Hate-filled views
After reading the bile in this morning's Sound Off, I'm convinced that President Trump will win reelection in November. When he talks, he tells us this is a great country and our best days are still ahead of us. When Democrats talk, they tell us this is an evil, racist country filled with bigots and deplorables. Oh, and they hate Trump — hate, hate, hate. That's the worldview of every Democrat.
Troubling words
Friday’s Eagle-Tribune editorialized on hate speech gone underground. There were lots of numbers and reports, and it ends by concluding that anti-Semitic and racist propaganda are troubling, with more people willing to call it what it is. Will the administration? The editors again hide their support of President Trump and his administration behind words that are troubling. It’s troubling that folks, including children, are echoing Trump’s words and actions, directed at anyone not in their tribe. It takes courage, leadership and principle to act for the benefit and dignity of all. Is there cause for hope from the editors?
What’s ‘free’
The recent letter to the editor by Don Blaszka Sr. was right on the mark.
Pot’s limits
No pot shops in the Bradford section of Haverhill? I guess they don't smoke on that side of the river — or is it a case of “not in my backyard?”
Hate-filled
How consumed with hatred for President Trump must someone be to say they despise the fact that one small "Trump gear" store has opened in Haverhill? This is why President Trump is going to win in November, because all Democrats have to offer is bile, anger and hatred.
Dog-free driving
The text-free driving law will hopefully prevent future accidents. But when will there be a law preventing drivers from having their dogs in their laps? That should also be considered “distracted driving."
No sanctuary
When Plymouth Rock is vandalized and cities are actively avoided by families for fear of the safety of their children, it’s undeniable that the commonwealth's sanctuary city policies are failed ones. Why would anyone ever want to expand them — including the state House of Representatives, which is seeking to make Massachusetts a “sanctuary state”?
N.H. outdoors
So people are moving to New Hampshire to avoid taxes, then ruining it with their liberalism? Has it ever occurred to the complainer that some people move there for the outdoors and activities? Massachusetts is great but nothing is taller than 3,000 feet. There are no alpine zones, either.