Many great students at LHS
I was extremely pleased today at Lawrence High School. I was there for a sporting event and saw many wonderful young adults. Cheerleaders, members of freshman JV and varsity volleyball.
There are many wonderful students at LHS! Don’t let the bad blood overshadow the good. The kids and staff were awesome!
Can’t hide LHS fights
Brawls at Lawrence High School are nothing new. They have been happening for years. The only difference is that the students have cell phones and the school can no longer hide what goes on behind closed doors.
These fights were taking place in the early 2000’s — and yes, multiple fights.
Thumbs down to administration
When our government has the same insurance as we do, gets treated the same under the law as we do and lives in some of the same conditions we do, then — and only then — will I trust our government.
I am not happy with the current administration in any way.
History can’t be erased
Efforts to suppress uncomfortable history don’t erase that history; it just means that some of us aren’t mature enough to face it.
No one that I know of has disproved the facts of slavery, Jim Crow, and continued placing of barriers in front of Black advancement in many (most) fields.
Maybe Rayno needs to relocate
Garry Rayno’s lopsided views were on full display in Wednesday’s paper. Rayno’s quoting John Oliver, a third-rate comedian at best, is pathetic. And the Boston Globe? It ceased being a “news” paper years ago.
I believe there is a silent majority in New Hampshire who are fed up with liberalism, who don’t want a statewide mask mandate, who believe parents have the right to demand accountability from their school boards (and spare us the hysterical reference to the Proud Boys and Neo-Nazis), and who have no problem being compared with Florida and Texas.
Rayno should move south of the border where his opinions might be more mainstream.
Truth about mid-term elections
Democrats and their flacks in the media are already peddling their expectation-setting propaganda, the old saw from the Obama years that “the party in power always loses seats in the mid-terms!”
That is only partially true, and not true at all to the new mid-term “shellackings” that are the norm for Democrats post-Clinton who no longer pivot to the middle. Biden, like Obama, has a sliver of majority power with which he — like Obama — is trying to transform the country which the country does not want. So they will be duly punished by the voters.
Religion and vaccines
You don’t need church hierarchy to claim a religious or moral objection from the COVID-19 vaccine.
While major denominations say their religion does not prohibit members from getting it, it does not rule out people following their own conscience and morals.