Low clearance
Instead of quietly getting the new ladder truck ready for service, the Andover Fire Department’s incompetence is rewarded by a front-page article. They knew they had a height restriction when the truck was ordered. Instead of checking the height of the truck at the factory before delivery, they didn’t learn it was too tall for the Horn Bridge until it was delivered. Then, a lot of time was wasted reworking the truck so it will fit under the bridge. What else is the department missing?
Identity crisis
So, Prince Harry and Princess Margaret decided they don't want to be royals anymore? I thought the free world decided it didn't want royals at all during the 18th and 19th centuries. Why don't the royal families just accept modern reality and make the transition to being regular, awful, super-rich people and be done with all this drama?
Familiar name
Why would the Methuen City Council appoint James McCarty as its chairperson? The people of Methuen overwhelmingly voted for change in this last election, then they council appoints someone from the old regime. Did they all forget that his stepfather holds a a top position within the city? Same old, same old.
Bullet vote
Why vote when your vote doesn’t count? Who was the top vote-getter in the Haverhill City Council elections? Who should be the president of the City Council? But your vote doesn’t count. So, next time, when Joe Bevilacqua’s name is on the ballot, I am only going to him and nobody else.
Faked photos
Rep. Paul A. Gosar, R-Arizona, tweeted a fake picture of President Obama shaking hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, a man Obama never met, in an attempt to discredit Obama’s foreign policy. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York, posted an altered picture of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a GOP fundraising appeal. Considering the thousands of lies that President Trump has told over his three years in office, it’s obvious that all Republicans cannot be trusted and should not be elected.
Free thought
Does anybody remember when we voted in President Hannity? How have we come to a point where the majority of Republicans have become Fox zombies? Think for yourself, people, not for a ratings-driven talking head. Same for liberals and that ilk too.
Bold claims
We are subjected to many ads by Tom Steyer that say nothing meaningful but continue to administer a constant flinging of accusations, one of which concerns, as he puts it, unconscionable acts toward people of color held in cages by immigration agents. Has he actually seen this, or been at immigration holdings, to gather the evidence to make such a ridiculous statement? To use these kinds of accusations to further his immigration agenda is what leads me away from Democratic liberal thinking.
Eternal struggle
Newton’s third law holds that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. I think it applies equally to good and evil. God gave us President Trump to reverse eight destructive years of President Obama. Satan reacted with the radical socialist Democratic left. I wonder who will win the eternal fight between good and evil?
True crimes
A recent letter by Bill Weimar, “Leave it to Democrats to create falsehoods,” is the epitome of the extremist right's doubling down on outright lies and fabrications to attack anyone who calls out their growing corruption. The letter attacks those who’ve prosecuted the lawlessness and corruption of President Donald Trump and his inner-circle by claiming that disgraced former Gen. Michael Flynn, campaign manager Paul Manafort, attorney Michael Cohen and confidant and adviser Roger Stone are going to jail for "non-existent" crimes. No, all either pleaded guilty or were quickly convicted of federal corruption charges and lying under oath. The letter is a perfect example of how Republicans use a tower of lies to cover up a pyramid of corruption.