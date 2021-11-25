Looking for answers
How long before Biden issues a decree banning new questions about inflation, like he did his last two disasters: Afghanistan and the border? Just stop answering questions about your handiwork, Joe. I am sure the American people will just move on.
Energy 101
The U.S. was never energy independent under Trump. We have, and always will, utilize foreign oil. We also continue to export our own oil produced here. As for prices, oil is priced in a global market. Prices in the U.S. move with the world prices whether we import or not.
Too little too soon
Talk about “putting the cart before the horse.” The technology on electric cars has not come far enough. If you can find a supercharger it takes 15 minutes for a 200-mile charge. If you are third in line it’s an hour. Regular charge? Ten hours!
He said that
Trump supporters, read the real news, stay away from Fox and Newsmax. Trump on July 4, 2019, did in fact say the Continental Army manned the air and took over the airports. In 2019 he also claimed the noise from windmills causes cancer.Trump is a cancer to this country.
Truth about Brandon
Stop printing AP articles that state the “Let’s Go Brandon” chant is a Republican thing. The truth is that an MSNBC reporter, Kelli Stavast, lied about what she heard at a NASCAR race. The media cannot even tell the truth when it is being screamed in a stadium.
Color me exasperated
If we are trying so hard to eliminate from our society delineating human beings by the color of their skin, why in the name of heaven are we using the term “person of color” to describe anyone? It sounds like the days when people called all African Americans “colored.” It is absolutely a pejorative misnomer for anyone. What person is not a color? No one is colorless. White is a color too.
About face
“This pipeline will undermine New York’s climate goals while pumping carbon-based fuel through communities that already face high pollution.”: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in August 2021. “We’re here today because we need immediate relief at the gas pump and the place to look is the Strategic Petroleum Reserve”: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., November 2021. These people can’t be this clueless and be legitimately elected, can they?
Save your jobs
Elected Democrats predictably find themselves being dragged down by the unpopular actions of their party under Joe Biden and are in an election year, suddenly searching for what they can do to pull out of their political tailspin. The answer is simple: secure the border, stop the ridiculous, inflation-causing federal spending, and join the rest of America in demanding their president answer questions about the deadly fiasco in Afghanistan. Short of that? Start talking to some lobbying firms about your next job after 2022.