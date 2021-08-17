Party lines
New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan recently wrote an article, “Building bridges across party lines,” that was almost laughable. Whenever a vote comes up on anything of significance — such as tax cuts, abortion, school choice, voter ID or impeachment, to name a few — Hassan votes with her party.
Proud Americans
My grandparents told stories about World War II — blackout curtains and lights-out drills in case of German attack, and ration coupons to buy butter, sugar and meat. Proud patriotic Americans temporarily gave up their individual rights to support their country. I wonder what they'd think of all this anti-mask hoopla in the South.
Tossed butts
Do people think the lit cigarette butt they toss out their window will magically vanish? Hopefully they don’t have a gas leak and start a fire. What if the wind blows and it goes in their backseat or on their children? Get an ashtray — or quit smoking.
Sand castles
I deployed to Afghanistan a decade ago, and I blame President Joe Biden for plenty of things because he has screwed up our border, our economy and is as anti-constitutional as his old boss was. But I don't blame him for what’s happening in Afghanistan now. Blaming Biden or America for the Taliban reclaiming that country is like blaming someone for sand castles melting back into the sea when tides change.
Fraught road
Though I believe electric cars are a viable option for many drivers, and that the technology of the electric engine has improved greatly over the years, to put mandates and deadlines on the automotive industry to convert 100% of its production to electric vehicles is irresponsible, if not foolish. Has anyone thought about the strain that will put on our electrical grid, with 300 million electric cars charging during the course of any given day? In certain areas of the country, we are already having brownouts during high usage periods — especially during hot summer months. How will we produce all of this energy?
Victimized
Former President Donald Trump’s only real strength was weaponizing resentment like nobody else before him. Everything else was just flim-flam. The GOP supported this whole heartedly and furthered it. Victims of a con don’t like admitting they have been deceived. Will they wake up to see how the GOP is playing them?
Us and them
I'm a resident of the "Live Free or Die" state. I have a New Hampshire driver’s license and am expected to obey all associated laws. If not, and my actions result in personal injury or death, there are repercussions. I'm curious as to what repercussions I'd face if my actions could be traced directly to the sickness or death of another because, just to prove a point, I chose not to follow guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. You know, the "nobody's gonna tell me what to do" mentality. This isn't a game of you against them, it's an effort to get rid of a horrible virus that's killing hundreds of thousands.
Not my problem
Republicans’ panic about something called “critical race theory” is rooted in their wish to continue to believe that racism is always somebody else’s problem — and also to believe that white privilege doesn’t really exist, but don’t take mine away.
Border control
I saw the homeland security secretary on television telling assembled reporters in Texas what a complicated problem immigration is, which in some ways is true, but they were asking him about the border, which is not complicated. As we saw under President Donald Trump, sealing the border and controlling entry points into the country means a manageable amount of immigrants will come here. Throwing the border wide open means the entire third world will crash it. It's not that complicated.