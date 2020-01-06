Mugshots
Why does The Eagle-Tribune highlight with mugshots a young man arrested in possession of 3 ounces of marijuana, who already served his time on a previous case, and a woman arrested and charged with using her family member’s Social Security number to sign up for National Grid service? Both must have issues they’re dealing with, and you demonize them. I want to see mugshots of the gang members who’ve been arrested or are being sought. Residents have a right to know who is shooting at people and causing death and serious injury and fear in neighborhoods. They are not all juveniles. Who’s protecting them? The mayor, the police or the newspaper?
Never happened
Never in the history of mankind has a scientist said, “Thank goodness for all those deniers or we would have never seen our folly.”
Two-party ticket
I support women's right to choose, within limits. I support increasing the federal minimum wage. I support stopping our wasteful wars and invasions, and cutting back on military spending. I support term limits. I support paid family and medical leave. I support charter schools, as long as they don't use my tax money. I support stronger immigration enforcement, not a “wall.” I’m a Democratic liberal. I would welcome a Biden ticket with John Kasich, Charlie Baker, Jeff Flake or any number of Republicans with the brains to dump President Trump. A two-party ticket is a great idea. We need a more moderate America.
Wage effects
During a recent trip to Walmart, I saw lots of success stories of increased minimum wages helping working families — namely, a robot that roams the store and can answer questions, half the checkouts converted to “scan and go" self-service lanes with one worker watching, and a whole new section of the store for self-service pickups of online orders. So, a few workers do better, but most are working elsewhere thanks to artificially high wages. There's no net loss economically (the labor simply moves to where it’s more valued than checkout and bagging jobs), but liberals pretending wage control helps anyone are just economically illiterate.
Anti-Trump bias
The Associated Press continues to show its incredible bias. The most recent example is the following headline in Sunday's Eagle-Tribune: “From amid palm trees, Trump settled on Iran strike.”
Festive display
Many thanks to our Old Coach Road neighbors in Salem, N.H., for their wonderful Christmas light display. We look forward to it every year. It certainly brightens the festive season. Wish I were 30 years younger so I could do the same.
Patronage job
What exactly is a “director of strategic initiatives"? Why does Methuen need one? What is the salary for that position? Why am I not surprised that someone without experience would hire a friend without experience to a top position?
Disgusting comment
I just read the story about U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton on the front page of The Eagle-Tribune, and I must say I can see why he got no support for president. Calling the president an idiot for killing one of the worst terrorists in the world is truly disgusting, and to say the president didn’t have a plan is plain dumb. All I want to say to Moulton is, thanks for dropping out of the race, you did the country a favor. Also, shame on the Tribune for putting that story on the front page. I guess we know where you stand.
A new day's end
The elections in Methuen were to bring a new beginning. Now I read that Tom Lussier, husband of ex-Mayor Sharon Pollard, whose term in office began the downward spiral of the city, will be “director of strategic initiatives.” So ends the promise of a new day in Methuen politics. What next, the chief’s relative will be brought in to oversee police salaries? It’s the same old, same old.