Who’s the crook?
The Obamas can buy $12 million homes and have a net worth of $135 million (recently reported by New York Post; $35 million was a 2018 figure from GoBankingRates.com) from "books and speaking engagements?” But President Donald Trump, who owns successful resorts and skyscrapers in New York City and got rich in the private sector, is "a crook." What a crock. This is why people largely ignore Democrats today. They are the "hear no evil, see no evil, speak no truth" monkeys in today's political climate.
New school
It's hard to make a pearl out of a sow's ear. Build a new Consentino School in Haverhill. The existing building is over the hill. Kids, especially middle schoolers, are hard on a school. It begins to show its age after a few short years. Constantly renovating, which is patching up, doesn’t pass muster.
Gross statement
OK, I’ll say it. These full-face tattoos and overdone piercings are gross. You might be the greatest person in the world, but I would never hire you or date you. Are you making a statement? I get it. You have terrible judgement.
Come to grips
It is indeed unfortunate that the senseless and politically biased ramblings of people like William Klessens continue to be given significant space in this newspaper. Like most Democrats for life, he relies exclusively on his hopes and how he wishes things are - not facts. This gentleman and those who think like him better reconcile with the fact that President Trump will be our leader for the next 61 months. No amount of wishing and hoping will change this.
Waive fees
I think the MSPCA should have a week where all and any animals may be adopted free of charge. A lot of good folks would love to make a forever home for these guys, especially older folks with fixed incomes, but they just can’t afford the adoption charges. They should just think of the animals, and who knows, Santa may just give a big donation to exceed the charges they may have incurred taking care of these lonely guys. I say get as many animals as possible a good home for the holidays.
Shovelers
Too many people in Haverhill shovel their cars out into the middle of the road, waiting for a plow to take the snow away. They don't get fined, they don't get a ticket, and the roads are horrible. When are police going to crack down on it?
Change the subject
The NFL wants to talk about a Patriots camera crew filming inside Paul Brown Stadium two days after the worst robbery-via-officiating (handing the game and home field advantage to the Kansas City Chiefs in Foxboro) since last season's NFC Championship (Minnesota vs. Orleans). It reminds me of Democrats wanting to talk about Ukraine instead of the felonies committed by Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Peter Strzok, and Hunter Biden.
Lesser charge
What a travesty of justice. Dawn Barcellona is found guilty of OUI by a judge. What isn’t taken into consideration is that, while driving intoxicated, she killed a pedestrian walking to a convenience store. Why is that a factor? Because the Seabrook and New Hampshire State police messed up. So Barcellona walks away with no jail time, instead of 3 to 5 years for involuntary manslaughter. My heart goes out to the Dobson family.