Strange truth
“There is nothing so powerful as truth — and often nothing as strange.” So said our brilliant New Hampshire statesman, Daniel Webster, in 1830. More than a century later, Tomas Sowell said, “It’s hard to imagine a more stupid or more dangerous way of making decisions than by putting those decisions in the hands of people who pay no price for being wrong.” In other words, incompetent members of Congress.
Taking advice
President Donald Trump says if you are not happy with this country, leave. His supporters cheer when he does so. Fox News amplifies his message. However, Trump, Rush Limbaugh, Laura Ingraham and the entire Fox News team were unhappy for all eight years of the Obama presidency. Why didn't they leave? The country would have been much better off if they had.
Who collects?
Those of us who’ve worked all our lives and contributed to the Social Security system deserve to collect. We also know there are those from other countries and the U.S. who are collecting, having never, ever worked to earn it. Are their claims legitimate? If it’s taken away from those who’ve earned it and need the retirement income, or who need a supplement to their retirement income, what will happen? Do they get government welfare, thereby becoming "slaves" to the government?
Carte blanche
The last stanza of Article 2 of the U.S. Constitution states: "I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the office of president of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States." As Trump stated in a recent speech, he has interpreted this to mean he can do whatever he wants. Impeachment is the only option for someone who recently said he would use nukes if needed but doesn’t want to kill 10 million people.
Land o' lakes
Walter Mondale, Al Franken, Rep. Ilhan Omar. Poor Minnesota, what a laughing stock.
Virtue signaling
U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley is filing a bill to ban the federal death penalty. She probably knows it will go nowhere, so she is simply virtue signaling and reminding us of her moral superiority. It’s interesting since she is such an outspoken advocate of killing the unborn, who’ve offended no one. She joins the entire Massachusetts delegation to Washington as disgraceful.
Secret hearing
A secret murder arraignment? As The Eagle-Tribune reported, “While arraignments are supposed to be open to the press and public, Lawrence District Court Judge Mark Sullivan barred the media from covering or photographing the court proceeding.” Who is he to unilaterally erode the transparency of the American justice system? Massachusetts, as usual, rolls out the red carpet to protect criminals while law abiding citizens are treated like peasants.
Fix the road
I wish that Salisbury would fix the damaged road on Locust Street. People heading south on that road go to the north side to avoid the damage. If it’s not fixed soon, there could be a head-on accident — or someone will get hurt on the north side of the road.
No incentive
I believe college tuition should be lowered. I believe the Pell Grant should be reexamined and provide more money for students. But I also believe that when you are given something important for free, like college, the desire and incentive to accomplish goals also gets removed. Nothing is equal to nothing.