More rights
According to the Distant Dome column on Monday, Massachusetts is joining other New England states cracking down on COVID-19 refugees coming from the New York and New Jersey area. Garry Rayno reports for InDepthNH.org: "Massachusetts has a similar order (to self quarantine) for those entering the state but do not reside there." This is the state that passed laws barring law enforcement from asking people their country of origin, meaning the far-left has officially reached that creepy point in civics where people from Honduras and the Dominican Republic have more rights than those born in other states.
Work together
Did I really just read a complaint about Methuen opening a “Methuen Cares” center during this crisis? It’s really sad that a group of people make a living in Methuen as obstructionists to everything positive the mayor does. Lets start working together for the city.
Real gripes
This week Sound Off writers have targeted Rep. Seth Moulton for having the coronavirus and for an adorable photo of his infant daughter. His critics and competitors clearly don’t have real gripes, or the courage to air them with their names attached. Maybe it’s because they know he’s doing a great job.
Poor decisions
Make no mistake, President Donald Trump's minimizing the scientific information and intelligence he received in January is the reason we are in this situation. I wish him success in extracting us from the dire straits he helped create.
Ridiculous claims
I read Yahoo’s interview of Mark Cuban, and his statements do not ring true. He says it is time for real leadership. If what we have now is not leadership, what does he call it? He says it’s time for a non-political candidate. If President Trump is not non-political, what does Cuban call all of the non-political stands he has taken throughout his presidency? These high-profile people who get interviews and make these ridiculous claims need to be set straight.
Used gloves
Wearing disposable gloves is a good idea during the COVID-19 nightmare. However, it is disgusting to find used gloves in shopping carriages and on the ground in a parking lot. Dispose of them in a sanitary way.
Endangerment
Some evangelical Christians are defying medical professionals by meeting in large numbers and spreading this disease. One of their preachers was arrested in Florida. Meanwhile, Jerry Falwell Jr. pushed teens to stay at Liberty University. They should be charged for endangering our lives.
Passing the buck
President Trump says he is a wartime president. Unlike the Vietnam War, maybe he will participate in this one. It’s highly unlikely, however. He has dodged all responsibility for the testing failures. He blames the states and the governors for the medical supply crisis. Keep passing the buck.
Earned vote
I'll be the first to say I did not vote for Mayor Neil Perry. However, he has shown true leadership and vision since taking office. He has demonstrated true leadership during this event — great communication, transparency and, most importantly, strong ethics and integrity. He’s earned my vote.
Useless gloves
When you’re at a grocery store and the clerk is wearing gloves, what’s the purpose? Unless they change gloves after every customer, the gloves are useless. It’s best to wash hands and use hand sanitizer throughout the shift.
Training trucks
Why is it that "training" tractor trailer trucks are still in operation when everyone is told to be six feet apart? I am sure that the cabins are not six feet wide. They are traveling around Haverhill constantly every day of the week (including weekends and holidays) many times a day on the same streets.