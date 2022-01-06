Hold them accountable
The Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol was a despicable attempt to stop the certification of a free and fair election. Those responsible must be held accountable for the darkest day in our country’s history. Never forget.
Independent opinions
I am a member of a teacher’s union. I believe in the importance of vaccination. I also think it’s wise to test when having symptoms. I am also in favor of in-person learning. Don’t assume because the union feels one way that all of its members do as well.
In-person doctor visits
Virtual visits are not what medical offices should do. Why can’t patients be seen in the office? Rapid COVID-19 testing is good for a short period of time, so if given the test shouldn’t a person be OK to see their doctor?
Report to work
Teachers should be in the classroom or get another job. Nurses, doctors, and hospital personnel all go to work and they are treating COVID-19 patients. Stores are open with people working. I say either quit or retire if you can’t stand to go to work.
Something to sneeze at
Are we prepared for COVID-19 to morph into the common cold? That’s what seems to be happening with the omicron variant. Life will go back to normal soon if the politicians will let it. Even our highly politicized CDC had to lower the quarantine period to five days.
Voting rights restrictions
The U.S. already has laws in place that prevent non-citizens from voting. There is a legal requirement that only citizens can vote. The real issue is GOP voter restriction bills designed to prevent lawfully eligible citizens from exercising their voting rights.
Test symptoms or not
COVID-19 testing the asymptomatic is needed due to pre-symptomatic cases. Research shows people who get infected can spread the virus two to three days before symptoms start, and are most contagious one to two days before they feel sick. Only testing the symptomatic is wrong and ignores the incubation period.
Poor mail timing
I am 80 years old and tired of going out after dark for my mail in west Methuen. When are they going to change the routes so that those who get mail early will be at the end of the route for a change?
Stuck in the snow
Hundreds of D.C.-bound drivers were stuck overnight on I-95 this week due to a snowstorm. So we can add that to the list of things Washington D.C. can’t manage: debt, the border, foreign adversaries, COVID-19, now basic snow removal.