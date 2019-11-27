Independence
If you are over 50 years old, you’ll probably remember the long gas lines of the ’70s when we were at the mercy of Middle East oil. One of President Trump’s great accomplishments was getting America to a point of energy independence. As recently as 2010, we were paying over $4 a gallon for home heating fuel and gasoline. From the cost of trucking to the cost of goods sold online or in stores, we cannot underestimate this victory as it pertains to our lives, while along the way we seek alternative energy sources.
Not ‘packed’
I go to the Derry-Derry Elks Lodge all the time. In fact, I was there for the annual Turkey Trot recently, when about 300 people showed up. The Eagle-Tribune reports the hall “was packed” with only 200 in attendance to see Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Really, only 200 to see a presidential candidate? Doesn’t seem like a big crowd to me. The Eagle-Tribune certainly has the right to support the political party of its choice, but don’t play word games with us to make things seem what they are not.
Circuits rewired
It's funny, or maybe tragic, that since 2016 we've seen a nearly 180-degree turn on the circuit courts of America. During the Obama years, executive privilege and federal supremacy were sacrosanct. The executive was sole authority on issues such as immigration. Governors like Jan Brewer in Arizona were powerless, and state's rights were all but erased. Now, under President Donald Trump’s administration, there is no executive privilege, every action is blocked by circuit courts, and states hostile to Trump can and do challenge him at every turn. Meanwhile, supporters of President Obama, whose Justice Department was overturned more than any other president’s, call Trump and Republicans "lawless.”
Early retirement
I see a new study that just came out saying life expectancy in the United States is declining. I’m sure the Social Security Administration will be lowering the retirement age because of this. It’s only fair since they continue to raise the retirement age under the premise that people are living longer. Don’t hold your breath.
Not helpful
All credit to The Eagle-Tribune for publishing a letter from self-styled climate change expert Michael Mann. An informed citizenry considers various points of view, even though his thoughts about climate change are about as useful as a priest’s or nun's would be concerning the latest version of the Kama Sutra.
Gas Grinches
I received my National Grid gas bill dated Nov. 21 and I was shocked. In a section called "Important Messages,” it indicates that prices are rising for every part of my bill. The most shocking is a doubling of the current rate for the gas supply charge, from 35.2 cents per therm to 60.46 cents, from Nov. 1, 2019 to April 30, 2020, the coldest months in our state. This is a significant increase. The reason given by National Grid: “higher projected gas commodity costs.” That tells me nothing. I am frustrated from receiving too many bills like this one, increasing everything, making it look like business as usual, with no explanation. Bah Humbug, National Grid. You’re a real Grinch.