Vaccine refusers
What is it with polls showing 50% of Republican men plan to avoid vaccination for COVID-19? The virus doesn’t give a hoot about politics or what lies we've been told. None of us are really safe until all of us are safe, and free-riders can mess this thing up.
Not funny
I'm so glad New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu got a chuckle about the state's vaccination website, but after I spent three hours completing the vaccination registration process, I really find nothing to laugh about. I guess I'm not really surprised by his entitled attitude. The webpage failed, just like his leadership.
New wall
Far too many of former President Donald Trump's followers only listen to FOX News and rarely read anything. The first thing that may shock them is that Mexico has not paid a dime for the "new" border wall, and only 49 miles of that "new" wall were built in places without a barrier. The rest of those 455 miles of wall were repairs or replaced what was already there.
Original text
We all are entitled to our own opinions, but where does it say wearing a mask is patriotic? Does the Constitution or its amendments say that? It’s a form of submission. I’ll wear 15 masks today to celebrate the 15 days to flatten the curve, to make you happy.
Vaccine or not
I’m an independent and I’m not taking the vaccine. What does it matter what party's members take it or not? I’m an American and still have the right to make an adult choice. Or was that right taken away from me like everything else lately?
Partisan
I think The Eagle-Tribune should rename Sound Off the "GOP Sound Off" since it allows Republicans to continue to write their lies and adoration of their cult leader, former President Donald Trump.
Protest too much
Is it just me or is it that every time I drive by Andover, there are people protesting about something? I know it’s their right, but do these people have lives? Do they not work or have families to tend to? I wish I had the time to do it.
Fancy grocery
I wonder if all these not-in-my-backyard haters of the Royal Crest development would change their tune if a Trader Joe's was included in the master plan?
U.S. presence
Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, the top American commander in Kabul, was quoted saying last week, “When you start talking about removing our presence … certain things like air, air support and maintenance of that air support become more and more problematic.” So, we’re back to this again -- 20 years after we got there, and 10 years after I deployed during President Joe Biden’s last administration. We need to stay in every country in the world, personally babysitting every bad actor on the planet. This is a failed foreign policy.
Border emergency
The president won't call the mess he's created on our southern border a crisis, but he has activated the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help deal with it? How disingenuous.
Drink and drive
I gathered a whole collection of nip bottles over a quarter-mile section of Ferry Road in Haverhill the other day. Consider this next time you decide to drive on that road at night, or even during the day, based on recent headlines about drunken drivers. These nip bottles didn’t fall out of people’s trash; they were tossed out of car windows by people who are driving. Maybe the police will set up a patrol to monitor this situation.