Discombobulated
My husband and I have lived in Methuen for 11 years. We have never seen the City Council as discombobulated as it is now. Councilors Steve Saba and Nicholas DiZoglio are the only competent ones. Hopefully they can lead us in the right direction.
Union cabal
Calling schools toxic work environments and holding votes of no confidence for superintendents - what we see going on in Andover and other schools in the region is nothing short of a union coup. They don't care what parents, school committees or duly appointed administrators want. It's the Democrat-run teachers' union's way or the highway. Expand private options through charter programs, and end the cabal controlling our schools and our children.
Crazy or not
I'll give Joe Biden props, he's good at looking into the camera and saying crazy things but not looking crazy as he does it. The Democrats got the right man for 2020.
The facts
The Atlantic magazine has won countless journalism awards since its founding in the 1850s. It prints facts. President Donald Trump is a draft dodging liar -- a fact. That he would consider those who served and died for our freedom suckers and losers is not hard to believe.
Yard sale
As a Salem, N.H., resident of over 30 years. I am tired of all the people putting their junk on their lawns with a "free" sign attached, where it then stays for weeks. If it's not gone in a day, then it's not worth anything. Bring it to the dump or have a company pick it up. Salem is becoming a huge yard sale.
Well done
Salem Superintendent Michael Delahanty deserves recognition for a job well done. School started last Wednesday. It certainly appears that teachers, staff and students have everything they need to start the year successfully. That's because of his attention to detail and purchasing the proper equipment to keep everyone safe.
Surpassed
I feel bad for today's school children. They will once again be surpassed by the rest of the world when it comes to academics. Most of the world is back to school, and their unselfish teachers actually listen to science and fact, instead of a false political agenda.
Political sign
Everyone is a little triggery now. You know it's officially the height of the presidential election season when the usually straight laced anchors of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" start bickering over politics.
Playing a game
They wear their helmets for protection. They wear shoulder pads for protection. They join together and walk tall and proud out onto the field, where they show who they really are. They kneel in defiance of our flag to show how they feel about what’s going on in our country -- the country that gives them the privileges way beyond another person’s reach. They get money, more than you can imagine, and constant fame. They play their game but provide nothing to correct anything.
Train wreck
I watched the last Methuen City Council meeting online, and it was obvious that Steve Saba, James McCarty and Jessica Finocchiaro are the most educated and seasoned members, while Mayor Perry and police Chief Joseph Solomon would do the city justice if they got off their high horse and showed more respect for councilors. I hope the police audit suggests replacing Solomon. He and Perry are pawns for former Mayor Sharon Pollard. Few residents have any respect for the police or the mayor and his assistants. City Hall is a train wreck.
Tweets not deeds
The more the left-wing media try to make the conversation about what President Donald Trump tweets and paints him as a racist and Russian agent -- and now that they're saying he spits on the graves of U.S. soldiers -- it's becoming clear to Americans that Democrats want to talk about everything except what Trump actually does. That's all I need to know.