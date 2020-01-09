Nothing at stake
It’s so sad to watch the Methuen City Council elect a chairman who doesn't even own a home. It’s pretty easy to go up on taxes when you don't even pay real estate taxes yourself. Mine went up $482, how much more did Councilor James McCarty pay?
Old regime
Residents of Methuen deserve everything they get with new City Council. All five of the new councilors ran on a platform of change, and then they go elect a chairman from the old regime. One stop forward, two steps back.
Fooled us
We seniors were fooled when Methuen Mayor Neil Perry told us he had “no affiliation" with former Mayor Sharon Pollard and other former or present city officials. Our taxes will skyrocket further when this new administration approves the lucrative raises for Chief Joseph Solomon and the Police Department.
Betrayal
Boo to the eight Haverhill City Councilor members who decided to break with tradition and elect someone other than the top vote-getter as their new president. In the many years I’ve lived in Haverhill, I can't ever remember this happening. I guess the rest of the councilors are afraid of Joseph Bevilacqua having too much power. I know it’s been suggested that he only got so many votes as a result of his name being first on the ballot; I find that idea to be insulting to voters. We’re not so lazy or stupid as to just check the first name. We voted for the person who best represents us. Too many of the councilors have been in office too many terms. I will remember the betrayal I feel come the next election. I hope the others who voted for Bevilacqua will do the same.
Troop strength
According to Beltway Democrats — including the speaker of the House, the Senate minority leader and the 40-odd presidential candidates — it was unreasonable eight weeks ago to take troops out of the Middle East. Today it’s unreasonable to defend them. President Trump can't win, so he chooses not to pretend to engage these partisan electioneers. Good for him.
Wasted money
While watching television I noticed Tom Steyer’s ad 10 times in one day. He is wasting his time and money. If he has so much money to spend, he should use it to build homes for the homeless veterans. Maybe the Democrats are encouraging him so that he will take votes away from President Donald Trump.
Shadow politics
One need not go far from Haverhill to experience collusion, obstruction and betrayal. Witness the City Council’s backroom decision to not elect Joe Bevilacqua as its president. He was the biggest vote-getter in the November election. The council most likely agreed on this way back when he pulled the No. 1 spot on the ballot. What do they fear? What if it were one of them? It’s all the work of shadow politics.
Perry’s change
In the story about Tom Lussier's ethics "mistake," The Eagle-Tribune fails to mention his also being disciplined at the federal level for violating lobbyist disclosure laws. Mayor Neil Perry may be comfortable with Lussier's "explanation" but are residents? Is this the change we were promised?
Low clearance
Instead of quietly getting the new ladder truck ready for service, the Andover Fire Department’s incompetence is rewarded by a front-page article. They knew they had a height restriction when the truck was ordered. Instead of checking the height of the truck at the factory before delivery, they didn’t learn it was too tall for the Horn Bridge until it was delivered. Then, a lot of time was wasted reworking the truck so it will fit under the bridge. What else is the department missing?